HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 5 September 2024

#ArtAttackWhat: Past Forward by Anjaneyulu GWhere: Art Alive Gallery, S-221, Panchsheel ParkWhen: August 10 to September 7Timing: 11am to 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Panchsheel Park (Magenta Line) #StepUpWhat: Guru NamanWhere: Triveni Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen MargWhen: September 5Timing: 6.30pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) #TuneInWhat: Evening of Ghazals ft Shruti SargamWhere: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: September 5Timing: 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #JustForLaughsWhat: Just Joking ft Pratyush ChaubeyWhere: Happy High, 119, Sishan House, Shahpur JatWhen: September 5Timing: 8pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow and Magenta Lines) #FleaSpreeWhat: Umang Fashion Jewels Lifestyle ExhibitionWhere: Hotel Crowne Plaza, Twin District Centre, Swarn Jayanti Park, Sector 10, RohiniWhen: September 5Timing: 11am to 8pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Rithala (Red Line) For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction