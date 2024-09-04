 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 5 September 2024 - Hindustan Times
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 5 September 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 04, 2024 04:41 PM IST

The day of Sept 5 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Past Forward by Anjaneyulu G

Catch It Live on 5 September 2024
Catch It Live on 5 September 2024

Where: Art Alive Gallery, S-221, Panchsheel Park

When: August 10 to September 7

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Panchsheel Park (Magenta Line)

 

#StepUp

What: Guru Naman

Where: Triveni Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg

When: September 5

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

#TuneIn

What: Evening of Ghazals ft Shruti Sargam

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 5

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Just Joking ft Pratyush Chaubey

Where: Happy High, 119, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat

When: September 5

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow and Magenta Lines)

 

#FleaSpree

What: Umang Fashion Jewels Lifestyle Exhibition

Where: Hotel Crowne Plaza, Twin District Centre, Swarn Jayanti Park, Sector 10, Rohini

When: September 5

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rithala (Red Line)

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 04, 2024
