HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 6, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies

Gram it: Ahead of Diwali, shoppers at Lajpat Nagar's Central Market are sure to be amused by salespersons who have disguised as clowns to attract buyers. Markets across the Capital are decked in the spirit of the festival of lights. (Photo: Ravi Choudhary/PTI)

What: Dilli Ki Diwali

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Where: Central Park, Connaught Place

When: November 6 & 7

Timing: Noon to 10pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

#TuneIn

What: The One Note Live

Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida

When: November 6

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: ₹499- ₹999 (Available here)

Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Language of Metal – Sculptures by Asurvedh

Where: Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: November 5 to 13

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged

What: Master Builder (Director: Suman Kumar)

Where: LTG Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: November 6

Timing: 7pm

Entry: ₹200 (Tickets available here)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) {{/usCountry}}

Read More

#PlayDate

What: Diwali Toran Making

Where: Chaayos Cafe, M-66, Connaught Place

When: November 6

Timing: 1pm, 3pm & 5pm

Entry: ₹749 (Book here)

#JustForLaughs

What: Ab Hai Apki Baari Ft. Inder Sahani

Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

When: November 6

Timing: 8pm

Entry: ₹400- ₹1,299 (Tickets available here)

Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Diwali Fest

Where: Lancers International School, DLF Phase 5, Sector 53, Gurugram

When: November 6

Timing: 12.30pm to 5pm

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction