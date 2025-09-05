HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 6 September 2025

#Staged What: Priya Malik's Ishq Hai Catch It Live on Saturday, 6 September 2025.(Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)

Where: Aiwan-e-Ghalib Auditorium, Mata Sundri Road, Mandi House

When: September 6

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#DelhiTalkies

What: The Little Noor Edit – Kids Exhibition

Where: Walk to Wonderland, D-104 Chhatarpur (Opposite The Dhan Mill)

When: September 6

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Sufiyana Night's ft Wazahat Hasan

Where: Big Pitcher, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: September 6

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Light and Life – A Quite Poetry of Light

Where: Open Palm Court Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 6 to 9

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: Aunty Sudha Aunty Radha (directed by Tanuja Chandra)

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 6

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: Rising From The Dust: Dalit Stories from Bengal – Aruna Chakravarti, Arunava Sinha, Radha Chakravarti, Swati Pal & Kavita Sharma

Where: Kunzum Books, M-60, Greater Kailash (GK) II

When: September 6

Timing: 4pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Gaurav Gupta Live

Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

When: September 6

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

#FleaSpree

What: The Indian Ethnic Co – Delhi & Gurugram Exhibition

Where: The Place Gurugram, Plot No.290-291, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: September 6 & 7

Timings: 10am to 8.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

