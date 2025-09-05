Search
Fri, Sept 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 6 September 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 05, 2025 07:37 pm IST

Saturday, September 6 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#Staged

What: Priya Malik's Ishq Hai

Catch It Live on Saturday, 6 September 2025.(Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)
Catch It Live on Saturday, 6 September 2025.(Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)

Where: Aiwan-e-Ghalib Auditorium, Mata Sundri Road, Mandi House

When: September 6

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#DelhiTalkies

What: The Little Noor Edit – Kids Exhibition

Where: Walk to Wonderland, D-104 Chhatarpur (Opposite The Dhan Mill)

When: September 6

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Sufiyana Night's ft Wazahat Hasan

Where: Big Pitcher, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: September 6

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Light and Life – A Quite Poetry of Light

Where: Open Palm Court Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 6 to 9

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: Aunty Sudha Aunty Radha (directed by Tanuja Chandra)

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 6

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: Rising From The Dust: Dalit Stories from Bengal – Aruna Chakravarti, Arunava Sinha, Radha Chakravarti, Swati Pal & Kavita Sharma

Where: Kunzum Books, M-60, Greater Kailash (GK) II

When: September 6

Timing: 4pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Gaurav Gupta Live

Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

When: September 6

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

#FleaSpree

What: The Indian Ethnic Co – Delhi & Gurugram Exhibition

Where: The Place Gurugram, Plot No.290-291, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: September 6 & 7

Timings: 10am to 8.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 6 September 2025
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On