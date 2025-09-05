HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 6 September 2025
Saturday, September 6 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#Staged
What: Priya Malik's Ishq Hai
Where: Aiwan-e-Ghalib Auditorium, Mata Sundri Road, Mandi House
When: September 6
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#DelhiTalkies
What: The Little Noor Edit – Kids Exhibition
Where: Walk to Wonderland, D-104 Chhatarpur (Opposite The Dhan Mill)
When: September 6
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Sufiyana Night's ft Wazahat Hasan
Where: Big Pitcher, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: September 6
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Light and Life – A Quite Poetry of Light
Where: Open Palm Court Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 6 to 9
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: Aunty Sudha Aunty Radha (directed by Tanuja Chandra)
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 6
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Rising From The Dust: Dalit Stories from Bengal – Aruna Chakravarti, Arunava Sinha, Radha Chakravarti, Swati Pal & Kavita Sharma
Where: Kunzum Books, M-60, Greater Kailash (GK) II
When: September 6
Timing: 4pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Gupta Live
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida
When: September 6
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)
#FleaSpree
What: The Indian Ethnic Co – Delhi & Gurugram Exhibition
Where: The Place Gurugram, Plot No.290-291, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: September 6 & 7
Timings: 10am to 8.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)