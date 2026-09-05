HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 6, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#StepUp
What: Naya Swar Season 2 | Kastoori – Kathak Performance Ft. Shinjini Kulkarni
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 6
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Delhi Unbound – Street Art Walk (Historian: Juhi Mathur)
Where: Lodhi District Art, 18, Lodi Colony, Gokalpuri, Institutional Area, Lodhi Road
When: September 6
Timing: 5pm to 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: In Flux – Between Body, Nature, Structure and Sign (Artworks of Anna Krzemińska Baoni)
Where: Gallery ONKAF, C 1/20 (Third floor), Safdarjung Development Area
When: September 4 to 14{{/usCountry}}
When: September 4 to 14{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Singing the Screen: Female Playback and the Making of Bombay Cinema (Speaker: Shikha Jhingan)
Where: Project Otenga, Gate No. 1 (inside Shaheedi Park), Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Balmiki Basti, Vikram Nagar
When: September 6
Timing: 4pm to 6pm
Entry: www.urbanaut.com
Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Rahgir Live with Band
Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Malviya Nagar
When: September 6
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Make Clay Ganesha
Where: Third Wave Coffee, Peach Tree Road, Block C, Sushant Lok Phase I, Sector 43, Gurugram
When: September 6
Timing: 3pm & 4pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 42-43 (Rapid Metro)
#JustForLaughs
What: Test Dose Ft. Gaurav Gupta
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida
When: September 6
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Free Book X'Change
Where: Information Centre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 6
Timing: 11am
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Syuti Shaili – An exhibition of handcrafted textiles
Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi House
When: September 5 & 6
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction