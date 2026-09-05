HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 6, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#StepUp

Gram it: Commuters wade through waterlogging at Hanuman Mandir, ISBT, after heavy rainfall on Friday. If one goes by the intensity at which Delhi is witnessing rainfall and waterlogging woes, it sure needs intervention of God Hanuman for commuters to crossover the pools of water that have lead city roads to get submerged. (Photo: Deepak/ANI)

What: Naya Swar Season 2 | Kastoori – Kathak Performance Ft. Shinjini Kulkarni

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 6

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

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Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Delhi Unbound – Street Art Walk (Historian: Juhi Mathur)

Where: Lodhi District Art, 18, Lodi Colony, Gokalpuri, Institutional Area, Lodhi Road

When: September 6

Timing: 5pm to 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: In Flux – Between Body, Nature, Structure and Sign (Artworks of Anna Krzemińska Baoni)

Where: Gallery ONKAF, C 1/20 (Third floor), Safdarjung Development Area

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Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: Singing the Screen: Female Playback and the Making of Bombay Cinema (Speaker: Shikha Jhingan)

Where: Project Otenga, Gate No. 1 (inside Shaheedi Park), Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Balmiki Basti, Vikram Nagar

When: September 6

Timing: 4pm to 6pm

Entry: www.urbanaut.com

Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Rahgir Live with Band

Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Malviya Nagar

When: September 6

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | Make Clay Ganesha

Where: Third Wave Coffee, Peach Tree Road, Block C, Sushant Lok Phase I, Sector 43, Gurugram

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When: September 6

Timing: 3pm & 4pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 42-43 (Rapid Metro)

#JustForLaughs

What: Test Dose Ft. Gaurav Gupta

Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

When: September 6

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Free Book X'Change

Where: Information Centre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 6

Timing: 11am

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Syuti Shaili – An exhibition of handcrafted textiles

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi House

When: September 5 & 6

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

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For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction