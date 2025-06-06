Search Search
Saturday, Jun 07, 2025
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 7 June 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 06, 2025 08:30 PM IST

Saturday, June 7 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#Staged 

What: NSD's Summer Theatre Festival | Thieves’ Carnival 

Catch It Live on Saturday, 7 June 2025. (Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)
Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House  

When: June 7 

Timing: 3.30pm 

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com 

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) 

 

#Staged

What: Dastangoi Festival 2025 | Dastan-e-Raag Darbari (Urdu, Hindi, Bhojpuri) ft Mahmood Farooqui & Darain Shahidi

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: June 7

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) 

 

#ArtAttack

What: Divinity - A Symphony of Nature

Where: Main Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: June 6 to 9

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

 

#Staged

What: Sheila Bharat Ram Theatre Festival | Stuck   

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: June 7

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)    

 

#TuneIn 

What: Deep Karan Performing Live 

Where: F Bar and Lounge, Gardens Galleria Mall, Sector 38, Noida

When: June 7 

Timing: 8pm 

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com 

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)

 

#CineCall

What: EcoReels Film Festival 2025: Celebrating World Environment Day | Blurred Boundaries: The Mishmi and the Forests

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: June 7

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#JustForLaughs 

What: Kisi Ko Batana Mat ft Anubhav Singh Bassi 

Where: Talkatora Stadium, President's Estate

When: June 7 

Timing: 3.30pm & 7.30pm 

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: RK Ashram Marg (Blue Line) 

 

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction  

