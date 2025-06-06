HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 7 June 2025
Saturday, June 7 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#Staged
What: NSD's Summer Theatre Festival | Thieves’ Carnival
Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House
When: June 7
Timing: 3.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#Staged
What: Dastangoi Festival 2025 | Dastan-e-Raag Darbari (Urdu, Hindi, Bhojpuri) ft Mahmood Farooqui & Darain Shahidi
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: June 7
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Divinity - A Symphony of Nature
Where: Main Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: June 6 to 9
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Sheila Bharat Ram Theatre Festival | Stuck
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: June 7
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Deep Karan Performing Live
Where: F Bar and Lounge, Gardens Galleria Mall, Sector 38, Noida
When: June 7
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)
#CineCall
What: EcoReels Film Festival 2025: Celebrating World Environment Day | Blurred Boundaries: The Mishmi and the Forests
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: June 7
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Kisi Ko Batana Mat ft Anubhav Singh Bassi
Where: Talkatora Stadium, President's Estate
When: June 7
Timing: 3.30pm & 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: RK Ashram Marg (Blue Line)