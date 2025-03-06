HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 7 March 2025
Friday, March 7 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#Staged
What: National Theatre Festival 2025 | Barff ft Saurabh Shukla & Ek Mulaqat Manto Se ft Ashwath Bhatt
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, Safdar Hashmi Marg
When: March 7 & 8
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: Francophonie Film Festival 2025 | The New Year That Never Came
Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, Lodi Estate
When: March 7
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Strings of Melody ft Ustad Nishat Khan
Where: NCUI Auditorium, 3 Siri Institutional Area, August Kranti Marg, Hauz Khas
When: March 7
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
#LitTalk
What: International Women’s Day | Role of Women in India's Art History ft Kanchan Chander, Prof Richa Kamboj, Adwaita Gadanayak & Prof Harsh Vardhan Sharma
Where: Lalit Kala Akademi, Rabindra Bhawan, 35, Firozeshah Road
When: March 7
Timing: 11am
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Sunburn Arena ft Zedd
Where: Huda Gymkhana Club, 29, Sector Road, Block D, South City I, Sector 41, Gurugram
When: March 7
Timing: 4pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram
#ArtAttack
What: In the Land of Dreams – Ebrahim Barfarazi
Where: Pristine Contemporary, A-178, C3, Saini Bhavan, Kotla Mubarkpur, Bhishma Pitamah Marg
When: March 6 to April 10
Timing: 10.30am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet and Pink Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Picche kya Bajta hai? ft Pritish Narula
Where: Resaca, 7 Pusa Road, Block 11, Karol Bagh
When: March 7
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Karol Bagh (Blue Line)