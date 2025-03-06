HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 7 March 2025

#Staged What: National Theatre Festival 2025 | Barff ft Saurabh Shukla & Ek Mulaqat Manto Se ft Ashwath Bhatt Catch it Live on Friday, 7 March 2025

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, Safdar Hashmi Marg

When: March 7 & 8

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: Francophonie Film Festival 2025 | The New Year That Never Came

Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, Lodi Estate

When: March 7

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Strings of Melody ft Ustad Nishat Khan

Where: NCUI Auditorium, 3 Siri Institutional Area, August Kranti Marg, Hauz Khas

When: March 7

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

#LitTalk

What: International Women’s Day | Role of Women in India's Art History ft Kanchan Chander, Prof Richa Kamboj, Adwaita Gadanayak & Prof Harsh Vardhan Sharma

Where: Lalit Kala Akademi, Rabindra Bhawan, 35, Firozeshah Road

When: March 7

Timing: 11am

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Sunburn Arena ft Zedd

Where: Huda Gymkhana Club, 29, Sector Road, Block D, South City I, Sector 41, Gurugram

When: March 7

Timing: 4pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram

#ArtAttack

What: In the Land of Dreams – Ebrahim Barfarazi

Where: Pristine Contemporary, A-178, C3, Saini Bhavan, Kotla Mubarkpur, Bhishma Pitamah Marg

When: March 6 to April 10

Timing: 10.30am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet and Pink Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Picche kya Bajta hai? ft Pritish Narula

Where: Resaca, 7 Pusa Road, Block 11, Karol Bagh

When: March 7

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Karol Bagh (Blue Line)

