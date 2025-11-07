Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 7 November 2025

    Friday, November 7 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Nov 07, 2025 6:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #Staged

    What: Dastan-e-Raag Darbari ft Mahmood Farooqui & Darain Shahidi

    Gram it: The AQI in Gurugram touched 700 on Thursday morning, placing it firmly in the hazardous category. Screenshots of the AQI readings quickly flooded social media. As visibility dropped and a thick grey haze blanketed NCR, residents hoped that the administration treats the situation as a public health emergency and closes schools and offices. (Photo: PTI)
    Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

    When: November 7

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Threads of Tradition – Artworks by Thota Vaikuntam

    Where: Black Cube Gallery, G12A, Hauz Khas

    When: November 6 to 30

    Timing: Noon to 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

    #Staged

    What: Bhava & Bhakti – Odissi dance presentation by Madhulita Mohapatra, Sahana R Maiya & Paridhi Joshi

    Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

    When: November 7

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: nrityantar@gmail.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #CineCall

    What: 30th European Union Film Festival | Háromezer számozott darab / Three Thousand Numbered Pieces (Hungarian film with English subtitles/ Director: Ádám Császi)

    Where: Liszt Institute-Hungarian Cultural Centre, 2/50-M, Niti Marg, Chanakyapuri

    When: November 7

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Naram Lehja ft Kanha Kamboj

    Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Vishwakarma Road, Hazipur, Sector 104, Noida

    When: November 7

    Timing: 7.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: NSEZ Noida (Aqua Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: May Day Bookstore Major Sale Alert

    Where: HKS Surjeet Bhawan, 10,11, 12 Indrajit Gupta Marg, Rouse Avenue, Mandi House

    When: November 7 to 9

    Timing: Noon to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    © 2025 HindustanTimes