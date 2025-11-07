HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 7 November 2025

#Staged
What: Dastan-e-Raag Darbari ft Mahmood Farooqui & Darain Shahidi
Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram
When: November 7
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)
#ArtAttack
What: Threads of Tradition – Artworks by Thota Vaikuntam
Where: Black Cube Gallery, G12A, Hauz Khas
When: November 6 to 30
Timing: Noon to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
#Staged
What: Bhava & Bhakti – Odissi dance presentation by Madhulita Mohapatra, Sahana R Maiya & Paridhi Joshi
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: November 7
Timing: 6pm
Entry: nrityantar@gmail.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: 30th European Union Film Festival | Háromezer számozott darab / Three Thousand Numbered Pieces (Hungarian film with English subtitles/ Director: Ádám Császi)
Where: Liszt Institute-Hungarian Cultural Centre, 2/50-M, Niti Marg, Chanakyapuri
When: November 7
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Naram Lehja ft Kanha Kamboj
Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Vishwakarma Road, Hazipur, Sector 104, Noida
When: November 7
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: NSEZ Noida (Aqua Line)
#FleaSpree
What: May Day Bookstore Major Sale Alert
Where: HKS Surjeet Bhawan, 10,11, 12 Indrajit Gupta Marg, Rouse Avenue, Mandi House
When: November 7 to 9
Timing: Noon to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)