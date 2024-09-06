 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 7 September 2024 - Hindustan Times
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 7 September 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 06, 2024 06:09 PM IST

The day of Sept 7 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#TuneIn

Catch It Live on 7 September 2024
Catch It Live on 7 September 2024

What: Jazbaa ft Sukhwinder Singh

Where: KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Indraprastha Estate, Grand Trunk Road

When: September 7

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Indraprastha (Blue Line) 

 

#Staged

What: The Caretaker

Where: Lilanoor Center for Voice and Music, 389, Masjid Moth Road, South Extension II

When: September 7

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: South Extension (Pink Line)

 

#ArtAttack

The Chitpur Chronicles exhibition features some of the oldest and rarest Chitpur lithographs, which will be displayed at Hauz Khas Village.
The Chitpur Chronicles exhibition features some of the oldest and rarest Chitpur lithographs, which will be displayed at Hauz Khas Village.

What: Chitpur Chronicles: A Journey Through Sacred Imagery

Where: MATI, 1 Basement, Hauz Khas Village

When: September 6 to 30

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines) 

 

#CineCall

What: Outhouse

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 7

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

 

#FleaSpree

What: National Silk Expo

Where: Noida Expo Centre, Sector 62, Near JP Institute, Noida

When: September 7 to 12

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Electronic City (Blue Line)

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 06, 2024
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
