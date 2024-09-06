HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 7 September 2024
The day of Sept 7 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#TuneIn
What: Jazbaa ft Sukhwinder Singh
Where: KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Indraprastha Estate, Grand Trunk Road
When: September 7
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Indraprastha (Blue Line)
#Staged
What: The Caretaker
Where: Lilanoor Center for Voice and Music, 389, Masjid Moth Road, South Extension II
When: September 7
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: South Extension (Pink Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Chitpur Chronicles: A Journey Through Sacred Imagery
Where: MATI, 1 Basement, Hauz Khas Village
When: September 6 to 30
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
#CineCall
What: Outhouse
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 7
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: National Silk Expo
Where: Noida Expo Centre, Sector 62, Near JP Institute, Noida
When: September 7 to 12
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Electronic City (Blue Line)