HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 7 September 2024

#TuneIn Catch It Live on 7 September 2024

What: Jazbaa ft Sukhwinder Singh

Where: KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Indraprastha Estate, Grand Trunk Road

When: September 7

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Indraprastha (Blue Line)

#Staged

What: The Caretaker

Where: Lilanoor Center for Voice and Music, 389, Masjid Moth Road, South Extension II

When: September 7

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: South Extension (Pink Line)

#ArtAttack

The Chitpur Chronicles exhibition features some of the oldest and rarest Chitpur lithographs, which will be displayed at Hauz Khas Village.

What: Chitpur Chronicles: A Journey Through Sacred Imagery

Where: MATI, 1 Basement, Hauz Khas Village

When: September 6 to 30

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

#CineCall

What: Outhouse

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 7

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: National Silk Expo

Where: Noida Expo Centre, Sector 62, Near JP Institute, Noida

When: September 7 to 12

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Electronic City (Blue Line)

