HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 8 November 2024

#ArtAttack What: The Past has a Home in the Future Catch It Live on 8 November 2024

Where: Dhoomimal Gallery, G-42, Connaught Circus

When: November 7 to December 7

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#Staged

What: Dance Like a Man

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg

When: November 8

Timing: 5pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: European Union Film Festival | Five and a Half Love Stories in an Apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania

Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place

When: November 8

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Gippy Grewal Live

Where: Playboy Club, The Grand Hotel, Pocket 4, Sector C, Vasant Kunj

When: November 8

Timing: 10.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

#LitTalk

What: Yashoda and Krishna ft Devdutt Pattanaik

Where: DAG, 22A Windsor Place, Janpath

When: November 8

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Dropout ft Haseeb Khan

Where: Guftagu Comedy Club, Guftagu Cafe, 34 Main Road, DLF Phase 2, Sector 25, Gurugram

When: November 8

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)

