Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 8 November 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 07, 2024 07:02 PM IST

The day of Nov 8 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: The Past has a Home in the Future

Catch It Live on 8 November 2024
Catch It Live on 8 November 2024

Where: Dhoomimal Gallery, G-42, Connaught Circus

When: November 7 to December 7

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#Staged

What: Dance Like a Man

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg

When: November 8

Timing: 5pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: European Union Film Festival | Five and a Half Love Stories in an Apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania

Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place

When: November 8

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Gippy Grewal Live

Where: Playboy Club, The Grand Hotel, Pocket 4, Sector C, Vasant Kunj

When: November 8

Timing: 10.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

#LitTalk

What: Yashoda and Krishna ft Devdutt Pattanaik

Where: DAG, 22A Windsor Place, Janpath

When: November 8

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Dropout ft Haseeb Khan

Where: Guftagu Comedy Club, Guftagu Cafe, 34 Main Road, DLF Phase 2, Sector 25, Gurugram

When: November 8

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //