HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 8 November 2024
The day of Nov 8 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#ArtAttack
What: The Past has a Home in the Future
Where: Dhoomimal Gallery, G-42, Connaught Circus
When: November 7 to December 7
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#Staged
What: Dance Like a Man
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg
When: November 8
Timing: 5pm & 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: European Union Film Festival | Five and a Half Love Stories in an Apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place
When: November 8
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Gippy Grewal Live
Where: Playboy Club, The Grand Hotel, Pocket 4, Sector C, Vasant Kunj
When: November 8
Timing: 10.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)
#LitTalk
What: Yashoda and Krishna ft Devdutt Pattanaik
Where: DAG, 22A Windsor Place, Janpath
When: November 8
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Dropout ft Haseeb Khan
Where: Guftagu Comedy Club, Guftagu Cafe, 34 Main Road, DLF Phase 2, Sector 25, Gurugram
When: November 8
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)