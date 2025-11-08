HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 8 November 2025

#Staged
What: Dastan-e-Kabir ft Mahmood Farooqui & Darain Shahidi
Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram
When: November 8 & 9
Timing: 3pm & 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)
#ArtAttack
What: What Memory Built in Colour
Where: Gallery Pristine Contemporary, Saini Bhawan, A-178, C3 Ground Floor, Bhishma Pitamah Marg, Kotla Mubarkpur
When: November 8 to December 24 (Sundays closed)
Timing: 10.30am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) or Lajpat Nagar (Violet and Pink Lines)
#Staged
What: Hum Dekhenge
Where: Lok Kala Manch, 20, Institutional Area, Lodi Colony, Lodhi Road
When: November 8
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: An Evening of Indian Classical Music – Raga Soirée ft Nirali Kartik, Zaheen Khan (Tabla) & Lalit Sisodiya (Harmonium)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 8
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: 30th European Union Film Festival | Holy Cow (Francia film with English subtitles/ Director: Louise Courvoisier)
Where: Auditorium, Instituto Cervantes, 48, Hanuman Road, Connaught Place (CP)
When: November 8
Timing: 4pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#TuneIn
What: RISE 2025 | Moksh Gulhati Live
Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
When: November 8
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Samay Raina – Still Alive & Unfiltered
Where: Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Ring Road, IP Estate, ITO
When: November 8 & 9
Timing: 3pm & 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Gate (Violet Line)
