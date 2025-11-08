Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 8 November 2025

    Saturday, November 8 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Nov 08, 2025 11:04 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    #Staged

    What: Dastan-e-Kabir ft Mahmood Farooqui & Darain Shahidi

    Gram it: Below the smoggy grey skies, a rainbow of colours emerged on the ground as Delhiites took to celebrating 150 years of our National Song, Vande Mataram. Here's a glimpse of how some students from National Cadet Corps joined in the patriotic fervour at an event held at the India Gate on Friday. (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)
    Gram it: Below the smoggy grey skies, a rainbow of colours emerged on the ground as Delhiites took to celebrating 150 years of our National Song, Vande Mataram. Here's a glimpse of how some students from National Cadet Corps joined in the patriotic fervour at an event held at the India Gate on Friday. (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)

    Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

    When: November 8 & 9

    Timing: 3pm & 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

    #ArtAttack

    What: What Memory Built in Colour

    Where: Gallery Pristine Contemporary, Saini Bhawan, A-178, C3 Ground Floor, Bhishma Pitamah Marg, Kotla Mubarkpur

    When: November 8 to December 24 (Sundays closed)

    Timing: 10.30am to 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) or Lajpat Nagar (Violet and Pink Lines)

    #Staged

    What: Hum Dekhenge

    Where: Lok Kala Manch, 20, Institutional Area, Lodi Colony, Lodhi Road

    When: November 8

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: An Evening of Indian Classical Music – Raga Soirée ft Nirali Kartik, Zaheen Khan (Tabla) & Lalit Sisodiya (Harmonium)

    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: November 8

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #CineCall

    What: 30th European Union Film Festival | Holy Cow (Francia film with English subtitles/ Director: Louise Courvoisier)

    Where: Auditorium, Instituto Cervantes, 48, Hanuman Road, Connaught Place (CP)

    When: November 8

    Timing: 4pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

    #TuneIn

    What: RISE 2025 | Moksh Gulhati Live

    Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

    When: November 8

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Samay Raina – Still Alive & Unfiltered

    Where: Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Ring Road, IP Estate, ITO

    When: November 8 & 9

    Timing: 3pm & 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Gate (Violet Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 8 November 2025
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 8 November 2025
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes