HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 8 September 2025

#CineCall What: Umrao Jaan ft Rekha – New Digitally Restored 4K Version (Directed by Muzaffar Ali) Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road When: September 8 Timing: 7pm Entry: Free Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #StagedWhat: Humare Ram ft Ashutosh Rana & Rahull R BhucharWhere: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi HouseWhen: September 8Timing: 1.30pm & 6.30pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) #ArtAttackWhat: Soulmate 2025: A Personal Odyssey Through Indian ArtWhere: LTC, Bikaner House, Pandara Road, near India GateWhen: September 6 to 10Timing: 11am to 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line) #JustForLaughsWhat: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft Ravi GuptaWhere: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, GurugramWhen: September 8Timing: 7pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro) #FleaSpree What: April Cornell – Table, Bed & Kitchen Linens Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House When: September 8 to 10 Timing: 10am to 6.30pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction