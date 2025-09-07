Search
Sun, Sept 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 8 September 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 07, 2025 08:15 pm IST

Monday, September 8 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#CineCall

What: Umrao Jaan ft Rekha – New Digitally Restored 4K Version (Directed by Muzaffar Ali)

Catch It Live on Monday, 8 September 2025.(Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)
Catch It Live on Monday, 8 September 2025.(Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 8

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Humare Ram ft Ashutosh Rana & Rahull R Bhuchar

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: September 8

Timing: 1.30pm & 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Soulmate 2025: A Personal Odyssey Through Indian Art

Where: LTC, Bikaner House, Pandara Road, near India Gate

When: September 6 to 10

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft Ravi Gupta

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: September 8

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: April Cornell – Table, Bed & Kitchen Linens

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: September 8 to 10

Timing: 10am to 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 8 September 2025
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On