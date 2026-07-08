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HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 9 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Thursday, July 9 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

Published on: Jul 08, 2026 11:11 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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#Staged

Gram it: Come rain or shine, smile! These Delhiites were spotted enjoying the recent showers at Tilak Marg, as rain arrived in the city after days of hot and humid weather. The IMD has issued a forecast of cloudy sky and very light rain for today as well. (Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT)

What: Colours of India 2026 – Dance and musical performances Ft. Oishee Bhattacherjee (Kathak), Laxmi Priya Nayak (Vocal), Pt Subhas Ghosh (Mohan veena) & Uma Sharkar (Sitar)

Where: Prakriti Hall, First Floor, Eternal Oasis, 591A, Sector 42, Gurugram

When: July 9

Timing: 6pm to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 42-43 (Rapid Metro)

#TuneIn

What: Shraddhanjali – A Musical Tribute To Ustad Zafar Ahmed Khan of Dilli Gharana Ft. Abaad Ahmed, Manal Ahmed, Rajiv Verma, Ustad Tanveer Ahmed & Imran Khan

Where: The Theatre, Amaltas, India Habitat Center, Lodhi Road

When: July 9

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: BG Deshmukh Memorial Lecture 2026 – Governance in the age of Artificial Intelligence (Speaker: Prabhat Kumar)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: July 9

Timing: 6 pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Summer Ceramics: Exploring Nature, Memory & Material Through Contemporary Ceramics – Artworks by Milan Singh, Ravi Kumar & Uday Singh

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: July 9

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: Pause for a Cause – Contemporary Fashion with Indian Textiles

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6, Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi House

When: July 9 & 10

Timing: 10.30am to 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

 
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Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 9 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 9 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
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