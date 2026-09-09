HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 9, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#TuneIn
What: Rose Concert – Opera Ft. Beaucaire
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: September 9
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Le Petit Prince / The Little Prince through Pardhan Gond Eyes – Women artists of Groupe Surteli reimagine Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s timeless tale of The Little Prince
Where: Galerie Romain Rolland, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate
When: September 1 to 9
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Meet The Author Session Ft. Vikas Swarup
Where: Seminar Halls 1 to 3, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: September 9
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Heart Kintsugi
Where: Mom's Fresh Pot, Shop No. 33 & 40, First Floor, Global Heights, Sector 33, Sohna, Gurugram
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Timing: 5 & 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Double The Fun Ft. Vidit Sharma & Vivek Samtani
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida
When: September 9
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Six Experiences, One Destination
Where: Noida Haat, Block D, Sector 33A, Noida
When: September 1 to 15
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction