HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 14
The day of April 14 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!
#Staged
What: Nothing Like Lear
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg
When: April 14
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: DIFF On The Road | Last Days of Summer
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: April 14
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Mannequin
Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: April 9 to 15
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#StepUp
What: Flamenco ft Bettina Castano
Where: Home, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj
When: April 14
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)
#Staged
What: Ambedkar Aur Gandhi
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg
When: April 14
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#FleaSpree
What: The Saree Trails Edition 16
Where: Constitution Club of India, Annexe Hall, Rafi Marg
When: April 12 to 14
Timing: 10am to 10pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)