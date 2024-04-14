HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 14

#Staged What: Nothing Like Lear Catch It Live on April 14

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg

When: April 14

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: DIFF On The Road | Last Days of Summer

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 14

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Mannequin

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 9 to 15

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#StepUp

What: Flamenco ft Bettina Castano

Where: Home, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj

When: April 14

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

#Staged

What: Ambedkar Aur Gandhi

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg

When: April 14

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#FleaSpree

What: The Saree Trails Edition 16

Where: Constitution Club of India, Annexe Hall, Rafi Marg

When: April 12 to 14

Timing: 10am to 10pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

