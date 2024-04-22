 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 22 - Hindustan Times
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 22

ByHT Correspondents
Apr 22, 2024 12:09 PM IST

The day of April 22 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!

#JustForLaughs

What: Gaurav Gupta Live

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: April 22

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

 

#Staged

What: Jaan-e-Ghazal

Where: The Trialogue Studio, E-300, Greater Kailash I

When: April 18 to 22

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

 

#TuneIn

What: Jazz ft Amar & Gaurav

Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Shivali Colony, Malviya Nagar

When: April 22

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

 

#ArtAttack

What: Rhythm of Serenity

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 21 to 25

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 22
© 2024 HindustanTimes
