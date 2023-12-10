HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on December 10

Wondering why isn't it as sunny in Delhi as it should be? Well, the winter weather can surely fog the sky but this Sunday there's a lot in the city that can illuminate your day. Here's a glimpse:

#Staged

Catch It Live on December 10

Directed by Saleem Shah and written by Mrinal Thakur, this comedy play follows the story of an ordinary man who gets arrested under sexual harassment charges.

What: Between You & Me Too

Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

When: December 10

Timing: 7.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#LitTalk

Singer Javed Ali's renditions of Sufi qalams will close this Urdu literary fest on a high note. (Photo: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)

What: Jashn-e-Rekhta 2023

Where: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate Circle

When: December 8 to 10

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Entry: www.jashnerekhta.org

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#JustFor Laughs

Comic Swati Sachdeva has previously performed the set, So Rude of Me, in Dublin and London as well.

What: So Rude of Me by Swati Sachdeva

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall Delhi, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: December 10

Timing: 4pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

#TuneIn

Grammy Award-winning Black Coffee (stage name) is a South African DJ, record producer and songwriter who is reshaping the global music scene with his tunes.

What: Sunburn Arena Ft Black Coffee

Where: DLF Surface Parking 5, Cyber City, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: December 10

Timing: 4pm

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#CineCall

This film from Netherlands is the debut work of director Zara Dwinger. It follows the story of young Lu whose mother show up at her foster home, unexpectedly, and takes her along on a trip.

What: European Union Film Festival | Kiddo

Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48, Hanuman Road, Connaught Place

When: December 10

Timing: 12pm (Noon)

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

Entry: Free

#FleaSpree

K-Pop girl group X:IN will be performing in Delhi today.

What: Rang De, Korea

Where: Ansal Plaza, Hudco Place, Andrews Ganj

When: December 10

Timing: 4pm to 8.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: South Extension (Pink Line)

Entry: Free

#ArtAttack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi views one of the exhibits at the opening of IAADB 2023 at Red Fort in Old Delhi. (HT Photo)

What: Indian Art, Architecture & Design Biennale (IAADB) 2023

Where: Red Fort, Chandni Chowk, Old Delhi

When: December 9 to 15

Timing: 9.30am to 4.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Lal Quila (Violet Line)

Entry: www.iaadb2023.com

