HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on December 11

Monday blues hitting you hard along with the cold? Check out these exciting events to help you soar through the day:

#CineCall

Catch it live on December 11

This Polish film, directed by Jan Holoubek, is a psychological drama about the lives of two men living on opposite sides of the Iron Curtain.

What: Kinoteka Film Festival | Doppelgänger. The Double

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 11

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

This group exhibition curated by Shonali Majumdar and Neeta Soni features works by Arun Pandit, Sachin Jaltare, Ashok Chowdhary, Rakesh Dayal, Lalit Arora and Ritvick Bargotra, among others.

What: Joie de Vivre

Where: Open Palm Court Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 11 to 15

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

Comedian Rajat Chauhan will be hosting the night.

What: Monday Stand Up Night ft. Rajat Chauhan

Where: Buho - Culinary Bar, AR-301, 81 High Street, Sector 81, Faridabad

When: December 11

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Bata Chowk (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree

The exhibition will have on display jewellery, clothes, footwear and home decor items, among others.

What: Wedding Syrup

Where: The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel Delhi, 1, CBD, Maharaja Surajmal Marg, Shahdara

When: December 10 to 11

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Karkarduma (Blue Line)

