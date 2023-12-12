HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on December 12

It's only the second day of the working week, but you can still tune in for some cultural immersion! Wondering how? Check these out:

#ArtAttack

Catch it live on December 12

This photography exhibition by Rajiv Dang aims to act as a reminder to preserve and safeguard wildlife.

What: Wild & Free

Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: December 10 to 20

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

The jazz musician was born in US, raised in India, and is based in London (UK).

#JustForLaughs

Comedians Inder Sahani and Badel Sharma are known for their self-deprecating humour.

What: Din Dahade Chutkule ft. Inder Sahani and Badel Sharma

Where: Cafe 27 Comedy Club, 26, Terrace, Kailash Colony Market

When: December 12

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

Sarathy Korwar is a US-born, India-raised, London-based jazz musician.

What: Sarathy Korwar | Giants of Music 2023

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Commercial Complex, B 6/7-22, Safdarjung Enclave

When: December 12

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

Politician-philosopher Karan Singh will be reciting poetry at this event organised in collaboration with The Poetry Society (India).

What: Sounds of Poetry

Where: Conference Room II, Main building, India Cultural Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 12

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree

The exhibition-cum-sale displays products by artisans from pan India.

What: Shilp Utsav

Where: Noida Haat, Sector 33A, Noida

When: December 7 to 31

Timing: 11am to 8.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)

