HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on December 15

If Friday is here then weekend vibes can't be far behind! Allow us to take you on an adventure ride full of pop culture and artsy experiences.

#JustForLaughs

Catch it live on December 15

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Comic Aaditya Kulshreshth's act Smooth Kullu Smooth is about stepping into world as a small-town boy from a middle-class background.

What: Smooth Kullu Smooth ft Aaditya Kulshreshth

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Where: The Audi, Max Towers, Sector 16B, Noida

When: December 15

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)

#TuneIn

Singer Rabbi Shergill will be performing songs Bulla Ki Jaana Main Kaun.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What: The Stage ft Rabbi Shergill

Where: Worldmark 3, Ground Floor, Aerocity, near Indira Gandhi International Airport

When: December 15

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Airport Express Line)

#Staged

The English language play is a dramatised reading performance of Charles Dickens' story A Christmas Carol.

What: A Christmas Carol

Where: The Sculpture Court 2, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When: December 15

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

One of the paintings on display at the exhibition showcasing the journey of artist Jivya Soma Mashe. The artworks of his sons Sadashiv Jivya Mashe and Balu Jivya Mashe and grandson Vijay Sadashiv Mashe are featured.

What: Warli Whisperers

Where: Inherited Arts Forum, F 320, First Floor, Lado Sarai

When: December 1 to January 15, 2024

Timing: 10.30am to 6.30pm

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#FleaSpree

The mela will feature knits, handlooms and winterwear, alongside a photography exhibit from Uttarakhand.

What: Winter Mela

Where: Nature Bazaar, Andheria Modh, Chattarpur

When: December 15 to 26

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: ₹40

Nearest Metro Station: Chattarpur (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}