HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on December 15
The day of December 15 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
If Friday is here then weekend vibes can't be far behind! Allow us to take you on an adventure ride full of pop culture and artsy experiences.
#JustForLaughs
What: Smooth Kullu Smooth ft Aaditya Kulshreshth
Where: The Audi, Max Towers, Sector 16B, Noida
When: December 15
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)
#TuneIn
What: The Stage ft Rabbi Shergill
Where: Worldmark 3, Ground Floor, Aerocity, near Indira Gandhi International Airport
When: December 15
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Airport Express Line)
#Staged
What: A Christmas Carol
Where: The Sculpture Court 2, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: December 15
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Warli Whisperers
Where: Inherited Arts Forum, F 320, First Floor, Lado Sarai
When: December 1 to January 15, 2024
Timing: 10.30am to 6.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#FleaSpree
What: Winter Mela
Where: Nature Bazaar, Andheria Modh, Chattarpur
When: December 15 to 26
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: ₹40
Nearest Metro Station: Chattarpur (Yellow Line)