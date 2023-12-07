HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 8
The day of December 8 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
You thought it's just the weekend where you get spoilt for choices thinking what to attend? Here's the Friday line-up for you to think if you can actually miss anything because almost every other event is just wow!
#LitTalk
What: Jashn-e-Rekhta 2023
Where: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate Circle
When: December 8 to 10
Timing: 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
Entry: www.jashnerekhta.org
#FleaSpree
What: Delhi Comic Con 2023
Where: NSIC Exhibition Grounds, NSIC Estate, Okhla Phase III
When: December 8 to 10
Timing: 11am to 7.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri (Violet Line)
Entry: www.comicconindia.com
#StepUp
What: PIXEL – A Show by Company Käfig
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: December 8
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#CineTalk
What: European Union Film Festival | The Quiet Migration
Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place
When: December 8
Timing: 4pm
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue and Yellow Lines)
Entry: Free
#JustForLaughs
What: Kisi Ko Batana Mat ft Anubhav Singh Bassi
Where: Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium, Press Enclave, Ajmeri Gate
When: December 8
Timing: 3pm & 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Chawri Bazar (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com