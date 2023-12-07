close_game
News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 8

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 8

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 07, 2023 07:19 PM IST

The day of December 8 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

You thought it's just the weekend where you get spoilt for choices thinking what to attend? Here's the Friday line-up for you to think if you can actually miss anything because almost every other event is just wow!

Catch It Live on December 8
Catch It Live on December 8

#LitTalk

Singer Rekha Bhardwaj and filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj will open the fest with a ghazal and Sufi recital.
What: Jashn-e-Rekhta 2023

Where: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate Circle

When: December 8 to 10

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

Entry: www.jashnerekhta.org

#FleaSpree

Delhi Comic Con 2023 is back for enthusiasts to witness cosplay and shop the merch. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT )
What: Delhi Comic Con 2023

Where: NSIC Exhibition Grounds, NSIC Estate, Okhla Phase III

When: December 8 to 10

Timing: 11am to 7.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri (Violet Line)

Entry: www.comicconindia.com

#StepUp

This contemporary dance performance from France has been showcased in 30 countries so far.
What: PIXEL – A Show by Company Käfig

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: December 8

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#CineTalk

This Danish film is the second part of a trilogy, based on transnational adoption, and follows the tale of a South Korean adoptee raised on a family dairy farm in the Danish countryside,
What: European Union Film Festival | The Quiet Migration

Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place

When: December 8

Timing: 4pm

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue and Yellow Lines)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

Comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi's new set is about his experiences in Meerut before he moved to Delhi.
What: Kisi Ko Batana Mat ft Anubhav Singh Bassi

Where: Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium, Press Enclave, Ajmeri Gate

When: December 8

Timing: 3pm & 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Chawri Bazar (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

