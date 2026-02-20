HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 20 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#FleaSpree
What: Karigar Bazaar
Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Gate No 13), Pragati Vihar, Lodhi Road
When: February 20 to March 1
Timing: 11am to 8pmJL
Entry: ₹50
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Andha Yug (Director: Arvind Gaur)
Where: Shri Ram Centre For Performing Arts, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: February 20
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Jamawar Collective – A showcase of 16th–18th century Jamawar shawls
Where: Passage Art Gallery, 66 Khan Market
When: February 20 to 22
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Gulzar Sa’ab: Hazaar Rahen Mud Ke Dekheen – Yatindra Mishra, Sathya Saran, Aditi Maheshwari
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: February 20
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Swarantar: A Journey Through Indian Classical Music ft Pt Abhay Rustam Sopori (Santoor) & Pt Ojesh Pratap Singh (Hindustani Classical Vocal)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road
When: February 20
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Behen Ko Naman ft RJ Kisna
Where: Laughter Nation Comedy Club, 9A, Hauz Khas Village
When: February 20
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
