Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 20 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Friday, February 20 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Feb 20, 2026 8:56 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    #FleaSpree

    What: Karigar Bazaar

    Gram it: During the Islamic holy month of Ramzan, it's a one-of-its-kind experience to be at the Jama Masjid at dusk, and witness the magic as humans bond with each other over iftar (the meal eaten after sunset during Ramzan). Here's how a family prepares before breaking their fast in the Walled City. (Photo: Arun Sankar/AFP)
    Gram it: During the Islamic holy month of Ramzan, it's a one-of-its-kind experience to be at the Jama Masjid at dusk, and witness the magic as humans bond with each other over iftar (the meal eaten after sunset during Ramzan). Here's how a family prepares before breaking their fast in the Walled City. (Photo: Arun Sankar/AFP)

    Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Gate No 13), Pragati Vihar, Lodhi Road

    When: February 20 to March 1

    Timing: 11am to 8pmJL

    Entry: 50

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #Staged

    What: Andha Yug (Director: Arvind Gaur)

    Where: Shri Ram Centre For Performing Arts, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

    When: February 20

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Jamawar Collective – A showcase of 16th–18th century Jamawar shawls

    Where: Passage Art Gallery, 66 Khan Market

    When: February 20 to 22

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Gulzar Sa’ab: Hazaar Rahen Mud Ke Dekheen – Yatindra Mishra, Sathya Saran, Aditi Maheshwari

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: February 20

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Swarantar: A Journey Through Indian Classical Music ft Pt Abhay Rustam Sopori (Santoor) & Pt Ojesh Pratap Singh (Hindustani Classical Vocal)

    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

    When: February 20

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Behen Ko Naman ft RJ Kisna

    Where: Laughter Nation Comedy Club, 9A, Hauz Khas Village

    When: February 20

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

    For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On February 20 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On February 20 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes