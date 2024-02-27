 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 28 - Hindustan Times
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 28

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 27, 2024 11:30 PM IST

The day of February 28 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Mid-week crisis can hit hard! But worry not for we've the perfect cure to sail through Wednesday. Here's here's your fix to explore Delhi's cultural scene:

Catch It Live on February 28
Catch It Live on February 28

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

#ArtAttack

What: Another Master

Where: Ojas Art, 1AQ, Near Qutab Minar, Mehrauli

When: Jan 24 to March 10

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

What: Guru Shishya Sanman ft Guru Rajendra Gangani & group (Kathak)

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Feb 27

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: IIC Double Bill | Shubham Kumar (Hindustani Vocal Recital)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Feb 28

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Wednesday Live ft Prateek Kapoor

Where: Mic Drop, M-4, South Extension-II

When: Feb 28

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: South Extension (Pink Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Act Your Age ft Russell Peters

Where: Yashobhoomi (India International Convention & Expo Centre), Dwarka Sector 25

When: Feb 28

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: www.zomato.com

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 25 (Blue Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

