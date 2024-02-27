HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 28
The day of February 28 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Mid-week crisis can hit hard! But worry not for we've the perfect cure to sail through Wednesday. Here's here's your fix to explore Delhi's cultural scene:
#ArtAttack
What: Another Master
Where: Ojas Art, 1AQ, Near Qutab Minar, Mehrauli
When: Jan 24 to March 10
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: Guru Shishya Sanman ft Guru Rajendra Gangani & group (Kathak)
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: Feb 27
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: IIC Double Bill | Shubham Kumar (Hindustani Vocal Recital)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: Feb 28
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Wednesday Live ft Prateek Kapoor
Where: Mic Drop, M-4, South Extension-II
When: Feb 28
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: South Extension (Pink Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Act Your Age ft Russell Peters
Where: Yashobhoomi (India International Convention & Expo Centre), Dwarka Sector 25
When: Feb 28
Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: www.zomato.com
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 25 (Blue Line)
