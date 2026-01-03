Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 3 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Saturday, January 3 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Jan 03, 2026 10:29 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #TuneIn

    What: Delhi Shabdotsav 2026 | Pandavaas Live Concert

    Gram it: A glimpse of the exposition titled The Light and the Lotus: Relics of the Awakened One, showcasing Piprahwa relics, reliquaries and gem relics. This is being inaugurated at Rai Pithora Cultural Complex in Delhi by PM Narendra Modi today, and exhibits the recently repatriated relics to India. (Photo: X)

    Where: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate Circle

    When: December 3

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Travelling Sketch: Beyond Us, Between Us

    Where: Korean Cultural Centre India, A-25, Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar-IV

    When: 11 December 2025 to 28 February 2026

    Timing: 9am to 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Moolchand (Violet Line)

    #Staged

    What: Chakravyuh ft Nitish Bharadwaj

    Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

    When: January 3 & 4

    Timing: 4pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Madhur Virli Live

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: January 3

    Timing: 2pm & 5pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Kashmir Handicrafts Exhibition 2025

    Where: Shivaji Stadium, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Connaught Place

    When: 13 December 2025 to 31 January 2026

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

