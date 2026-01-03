HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 3 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#TuneIn
What: Delhi Shabdotsav 2026 | Pandavaas Live Concert
Where: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate Circle
When: December 3
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Travelling Sketch: Beyond Us, Between Us
Where: Korean Cultural Centre India, A-25, Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar-IV
When: 11 December 2025 to 28 February 2026
Timing: 9am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Moolchand (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Chakravyuh ft Nitish Bharadwaj
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: January 3 & 4
Timing: 4pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Madhur Virli Live
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: January 3
Timing: 2pm & 5pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Kashmir Handicrafts Exhibition 2025
Where: Shivaji Stadium, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Connaught Place
When: 13 December 2025 to 31 January 2026
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)