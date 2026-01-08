HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 8 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#StepUp
What: IIC Double Bill | Music & Dance Recitals ft Neelakshi Khandker-Saxena (Kathak) & Krishnendu Saha (Odissi)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: January 8
Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Bollywood Groove ft Palak Oberoi
Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: January 8
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Remembering The Forest: An exhibition of Himalayan Natural Art (Curators: Tejal Shah & Ritu-Ngapnon Varuni)
Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre Annexe, Lodi Estate
When: January 7 to 13
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: ICPR Study Circle Lecture Series | Rising Bharat from Deep Roots -- Mukul Kanitkar, Prof KG Suresh, Prof Bindu Puri, Prof Parikshat Singh Manhas
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: January 8
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Hideout Originals ft Aashish Solanki, Daahab Chishti & Vidit Sharma
Where: Hideout Comedy Club, 1 PVR Anupam Complex, Saket
When: January 8
Timing: 7.30pm & 9.15pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Pradarshani Sangam Fair
Where: Emporia Complex, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Connaught Place
When: January 1 to 14
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)