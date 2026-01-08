Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 8 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Thursday, Jan 8 promises loads if you wish to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture. But before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Jan 08, 2026 10:57 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    #StepUp

    What: IIC Double Bill | Music & Dance Recitals ft Neelakshi Khandker-Saxena (Kathak) & Krishnendu Saha (Odissi)

    Gram it: Blue skies over the Delhi Vidhansabha herald visitors as the winter session of the Legislative Assembly ends today. During this session, discussions are being held on various issues including pollution, environment, and CAG’s report related to the Sheesh Mahal project, as well as the Delhi Jal Board. (Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT)
    Gram it: Blue skies over the Delhi Vidhansabha herald visitors as the winter session of the Legislative Assembly ends today. During this session, discussions are being held on various issues including pollution, environment, and CAG’s report related to the Sheesh Mahal project, as well as the Delhi Jal Board. (Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT)

    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: January 8

    Timing: 5.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Bollywood Groove ft Palak Oberoi

    Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

    When: January 8

    Timing: 9.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Remembering The Forest: An exhibition of Himalayan Natural Art (Curators: Tejal Shah & Ritu-Ngapnon Varuni)

    Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre Annexe, Lodi Estate

    When: January 7 to 13

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: ICPR Study Circle Lecture Series | Rising Bharat from Deep Roots -- Mukul Kanitkar, Prof KG Suresh, Prof Bindu Puri, Prof Parikshat Singh Manhas

    Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: January 8

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Hideout Originals ft Aashish Solanki, Daahab Chishti & Vidit Sharma

    Where: Hideout Comedy Club, 1 PVR Anupam Complex, Saket

    When: January 8

    Timing: 7.30pm & 9.15pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Pradarshani Sangam Fair

    Where: Emporia Complex, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Connaught Place

    When: January 1 to 14

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On January 8 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On January 8 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes