HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 9

#Staged

Written by Mrinal Mathur and directed by Sajida Saji, this play is presented by Treasure Art Association.

What: Triveni Theatre Fest 2024 | Pashmina

Where: Triveni Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg

When: Jan 8 to 17

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

What: Yuva Natya Samaroh | Chehre & Mujhe Amrita Chahiye

Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: Jan 8 to 12

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

Delving into the layers of artist Hem Raj's pictorial world, this exhibition invites viewers to look within themselves and move into the inner realms of imagination and expression.

What: Eternal Reminiscence: Discerning the Layers of Hem Raj’s Pictorial World

Where: Living Traditions Centre, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: January 2 to 21

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: International INDO - JAZZ Concert

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Jan 9

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

Comic Aakash Gupta's brand new show is an hour long roller-coaster ride filled with funny banter.

What: Brand New Show ft Aakash Gupta

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: Jan 9

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14

#LitTalk

What: Tasting the trends – India’s transforming foodscape

Where: India International Centre, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: Jan 9

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

