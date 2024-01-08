close_game
close_game
News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 9

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 9

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 08, 2024 11:59 PM IST

The day of January 9 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Believe it or not, it's just Tuesday! Here's help to make you sail through the week with glee:

Catch It Live on January 9
Catch It Live on January 9

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

#Staged

Written by Mrinal Mathur and directed by Sajida Saji, this play is presented by Treasure Art Association.
Written by Mrinal Mathur and directed by Sajida Saji, this play is presented by Treasure Art Association.

What: Triveni Theatre Fest 2024 | Pashmina

Where: Triveni Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg

When: Jan 8 to 17

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

What: Yuva Natya Samaroh | Chehre & Mujhe Amrita Chahiye

Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: Jan 8 to 12

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

Delving into the layers of artist Hem Raj's pictorial world, this exhibition invites viewers to look within themselves and move into the inner realms of imagination and expression.
Delving into the layers of artist Hem Raj's pictorial world, this exhibition invites viewers to look within themselves and move into the inner realms of imagination and expression.

What: Eternal Reminiscence: Discerning the Layers of Hem Raj’s Pictorial World

Where: Living Traditions Centre, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: January 2 to 21

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: International INDO - JAZZ Concert

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Jan 9

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

Comic Aakash Gupta's brand new show is an hour long roller-coaster ride filled with funny banter.
Comic Aakash Gupta's brand new show is an hour long roller-coaster ride filled with funny banter.

What: Brand New Show ft Aakash Gupta

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: Jan 9

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14

#LitTalk

What: Tasting the trends – India’s transforming foodscape

Where: India International Centre, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: Jan 9

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out