HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 9
#Staged
What: Triveni Theatre Fest 2024 | Pashmina
Where: Triveni Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg
When: Jan 8 to 17
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
What: Yuva Natya Samaroh | Chehre & Mujhe Amrita Chahiye
Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: Jan 8 to 12
Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Eternal Reminiscence: Discerning the Layers of Hem Raj’s Pictorial World
Where: Living Traditions Centre, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: January 2 to 21
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: International INDO - JAZZ Concert
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: Jan 9
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Brand New Show ft Aakash Gupta
Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka
When: Jan 9
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14
#LitTalk
What: Tasting the trends – India’s transforming foodscape
Where: India International Centre, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: Jan 9
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
