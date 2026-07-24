HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on July 25, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Saturday, July 25 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#CineCall
What: Raghu Rai: An Unframed Portrait (Director: Avani Rai)
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: July 25
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Register here
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Ghalib in New Delhi – Hindi comedy play (Director: Dr M Sayeed Alam)
Where: Epicentre, Apparel House, Sector 44, Gurugram
When: July 25
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Speaking Sculptures: Karanas in Kathak (Speakers: Shovana Narayan, Sandhya Purecha, Sachchidanand Joshi & Bharat Gupt)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: July 25
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Wahh India Tour Ft. Bawari Basanti
Where: Bira 91 Taproom, DLF CyberHub, Gurugram{{/usCountry}}
Where: Bira 91 Taproom, DLF CyberHub, Gurugram{{/usCountry}}
When: July 25{{/usCountry}}
When: July 25{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 8pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 8pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bandsintown.com{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bandsintown.com{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#TuneIn{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#TuneIn{{/usCountry}}
What: Bangla Rangamanch o Rabindranath: Rongaloyer Robi – A musical performance with Rabindranath Tagore's verses Ft. Pratyush Mukhopadhyay (Vocalist), Prakriti Mukhopadhyay (Vocalist), Surojit Das (Keyboard), Nilanjan Sengupta (Tabla) and Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee (Narration){{/usCountry}}
What: Bangla Rangamanch o Rabindranath: Rongaloyer Robi – A musical performance with Rabindranath Tagore's verses Ft. Pratyush Mukhopadhyay (Vocalist), Prakriti Mukhopadhyay (Vocalist), Surojit Das (Keyboard), Nilanjan Sengupta (Tabla) and Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee (Narration){{/usCountry}}
Where: The Theatre, Amaltas, India Habitat Center, Lodhi Road{{/usCountry}}
Where: The Theatre, Amaltas, India Habitat Center, Lodhi Road{{/usCountry}}
When: July 25{{/usCountry}}
When: July 25{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 7pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 7pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk{{/usCountry}}
What: Silent Book Club (Facilitator: Rachna Kalra){{/usCountry}}
What: Silent Book Club (Facilitator: Rachna Kalra){{/usCountry}}
Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram{{/usCountry}}
Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram{{/usCountry}}
When: July 25{{/usCountry}}
When: July 25{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 11am to 1pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 11am to 1pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free (Register here){{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free (Register here){{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)
#TuneIn
What: Noor-E-Nizami: An Immersive Candlelight Qawwali Experience Ft. Nizami Bandhu
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: July 25
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)
#Staged
What: Adakariyan Theatre Festival – Performances & Workshops
Where: Auditorium, Bahai' House of Worship, Lotus Temple, Lotus Temple Road Bahapur, Kalkaji
When: July 25
Timing: 10am to 1pm
Entry: Register here (audience) and here (participant)
Nearest Metro Station: Kalkaji Mandir (Magenta and Violet Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Book discussion | Persepolis by Marjane Satrapi
Where: Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate
When: July 25
Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#PlayDate
What: Come, Read a Letter: An Afternoon of Stories, Memories and Words
Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, Sector 28, DLF Phase IV, Gurugram
When: July 25
Timing: 3.50pm to 5.30pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)
#Staged
What: Nidhi Narwal Live – Poetry Show
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida
When: July 25
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)
#LitTalk
What: Tide of Time by Sudha Murty (Speakers: Sudha Murty, Meru Gokhale and Ahlawat Gunjan)
Where: Kunzum Books, M-60, Greater Kailash II
When: July 25
Timing: 4pm
Entry: Free (RSVP: 9205777295, 8800325350)
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Getting There Ft. Rohan Joshi
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: July 25
Timing: 4pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Teej Mela
Where: July 25 & 26
When: Trinity Banquets, Sector 18, Kavi Nagar, Ghaziabad
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Shaheed Sthal (Red Line)
For more follow @htcity.delhijunction