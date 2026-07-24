HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on July 25, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#CineCall

Gram it: Delhi's skies are stealing the spotlight this monsoon, and how! Here's how the city woke up to light rain on Friday, as the sky made for a picturesque view for the commuters outside New Delhi Railway Station. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), residents can expect cloudy sky with a spell of very light to light rain today.(Photo: RAJ K RAJ/HT )

What: Raghu Rai: An Unframed Portrait (Director: Avani Rai)

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Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 25

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Register here

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Ghalib in New Delhi – Hindi comedy play (Director: Dr M Sayeed Alam)

Where: Epicentre, Apparel House, Sector 44, Gurugram

When: July 25

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: Speaking Sculptures: Karanas in Kathak (Speakers: Shovana Narayan, Sandhya Purecha, Sachchidanand Joshi & Bharat Gupt)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: July 25

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Wahh India Tour Ft. Bawari Basanti

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{{^usCountry}} Where: Bira 91 Taproom, DLF CyberHub, Gurugram {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Bira 91 Taproom, DLF CyberHub, Gurugram {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} When: July 25 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: July 25 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 8pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 8pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro) #TuneIn {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro) #TuneIn {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Bangla Rangamanch o Rabindranath: Rongaloyer Robi – A musical performance with Rabindranath Tagore's verses Ft. Pratyush Mukhopadhyay (Vocalist), Prakriti Mukhopadhyay (Vocalist), Surojit Das (Keyboard), Nilanjan Sengupta (Tabla) and Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee (Narration) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Bangla Rangamanch o Rabindranath: Rongaloyer Robi – A musical performance with Rabindranath Tagore's verses Ft. Pratyush Mukhopadhyay (Vocalist), Prakriti Mukhopadhyay (Vocalist), Surojit Das (Keyboard), Nilanjan Sengupta (Tabla) and Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee (Narration) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: The Theatre, Amaltas, India Habitat Center, Lodhi Road {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: The Theatre, Amaltas, India Habitat Center, Lodhi Road {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: July 25 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: July 25 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #LitTalk {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #LitTalk {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Silent Book Club (Facilitator: Rachna Kalra) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Silent Book Club (Facilitator: Rachna Kalra) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: July 25 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: July 25 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 11am to 1pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 11am to 1pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: Free (Register here) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: Free (Register here) {{/usCountry}}

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Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

#TuneIn

What: Noor-E-Nizami: An Immersive Candlelight Qawwali Experience Ft. Nizami Bandhu

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: July 25

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)

#Staged

What: Adakariyan Theatre Festival – Performances & Workshops

Where: Auditorium, Bahai' House of Worship, Lotus Temple, Lotus Temple Road Bahapur, Kalkaji

When: July 25

Timing: 10am to 1pm

Entry: Register here (audience) and here (participant)

Nearest Metro Station: Kalkaji Mandir (Magenta and Violet Lines)

#LitTalk

What: Book discussion | Persepolis by Marjane Satrapi

Where: Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate

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When: July 25

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#PlayDate

What: Come, Read a Letter: An Afternoon of Stories, Memories and Words

Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, Sector 28, DLF Phase IV, Gurugram

When: July 25

Timing: 3.50pm to 5.30pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

#Staged

What: Nidhi Narwal Live – Poetry Show

Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

When: July 25

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

#LitTalk

What: Tide of Time by Sudha Murty (Speakers: Sudha Murty, Meru Gokhale and Ahlawat Gunjan)

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Where: Kunzum Books, M-60, Greater Kailash II

When: July 25

Timing: 4pm

Entry: Free (RSVP: 9205777295, 8800325350)

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Getting There Ft. Rohan Joshi

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: July 25

Timing: 4pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: Teej Mela

Where: July 25 & 26

When: Trinity Banquets, Sector 18, Kavi Nagar, Ghaziabad

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Shaheed Sthal (Red Line)

For more follow @htcity.delhijunction

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