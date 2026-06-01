HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 1 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Monday, June 1 offers loads for those wanting to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture. Read on for HTCity Delhi Junction's recommendations!
#ArtAttack
What: International Children’s Day
Where: Russian House, 24, Firoz Shah Road, Mandi House
When: June 1
Timing: 3pm to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#Staged
What: Draupadi
Where: Meghdoot-III, Sangeet Natak Akademi, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: June 1
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: In Concert | Classical Guitarist Dmitry Zagumennikov Live
Where: Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, 3 Kasturba Gandhi (KG) Marg, Connaught Place
When: June 1
Timing: 7.30pm to 8.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) and Janpath (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Cockroach Comedy Party – A Stand Up Comedy Show Ft. Shubham Shandilya
Where: The Project Comedy, UG 02, M3M 65th Avenue, Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 65, Gurugram
When: May 31 to June 18{{/usCountry}}
When: May 31 to June 18{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 8pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 8pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55–56 (Rapid Metro){{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55–56 (Rapid Metro){{/usCountry}}
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction{{/usCountry}}
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction{{/usCountry}}