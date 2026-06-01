HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 1 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack

Delhiites made the most of the pleasant weather after fresh spells of rain, over the weekend, cooled down the temperatures in the city. As mercury is expected to rise again and hover around 35°C this week, here's how some cheerful moments will help beat the Monday blues. This duo at India Gate makes the most of the rains at the India Gate, Kartavya Path.(Photo: HT)

What: International Children’s Day

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Where: Russian House, 24, Firoz Shah Road, Mandi House

When: June 1

Timing: 3pm to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged

What: Draupadi

Where: Meghdoot-III, Sangeet Natak Akademi, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: June 1

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: In Concert | Classical Guitarist Dmitry Zagumennikov Live

Where: Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, 3 Kasturba Gandhi (KG) Marg, Connaught Place

When: June 1

Timing: 7.30pm to 8.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) and Janpath (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Cockroach Comedy Party – A Stand Up Comedy Show Ft. Shubham Shandilya

Where: The Project Comedy, UG 02, M3M 65th Avenue, Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 65, Gurugram

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{{^usCountry}} When: May 31 to June 18 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: May 31 to June 18 {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Timing: 8pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 8pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: www.bookmyshow.com {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: www.bookmyshow.com {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55–56 (Rapid Metro) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55–56 (Rapid Metro) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction {{/usCountry}}

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