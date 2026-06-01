...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 1 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Monday, June 1 offers loads for those wanting to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture. Read on for HTCity Delhi Junction's recommendations!

Published on: Jun 01, 2026 02:43 am IST
By HT Correspondent
Advertisement

#ArtAttack

Delhiites made the most of the pleasant weather after fresh spells of rain, over the weekend, cooled down the temperatures in the city. As mercury is expected to rise again and hover around 35°C this week, here's how some cheerful moments will help beat the Monday blues. This duo at India Gate makes the most of the rains at the India Gate, Kartavya Path.(Photo: HT)

What: International Children’s Day

Where: Russian House, 24, Firoz Shah Road, Mandi House

When: June 1

Timing: 3pm to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged

What: Draupadi

Where: Meghdoot-III, Sangeet Natak Akademi, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: June 1

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: In Concert | Classical Guitarist Dmitry Zagumennikov Live

Where: Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, 3 Kasturba Gandhi (KG) Marg, Connaught Place

When: June 1

Timing: 7.30pm to 8.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) and Janpath (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Cockroach Comedy Party – A Stand Up Comedy Show Ft. Shubham Shandilya

Where: The Project Comedy, UG 02, M3M 65th Avenue, Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 65, Gurugram

 
htcity delhi ncr noida gurugram listing event children's day
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 1 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 1 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.