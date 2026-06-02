...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 2 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Tuesday, June 2 has some amazing events lined up. Those wanting to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture, must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations!

Published on: Jun 02, 2026 06:00 am IST
By HT Correspondent
Advertisement

#ArtAttack

Gram it: Haryana Police has got 312 Emergency Response Vehicles (ERVs). These began their ride from Sector 29, near Leisure Valley Park in Gurugram. The fleet comprises 310 motorcycles and two Honda Elevate vehicles; aimed at strengthening the emergency response and enhancing public safety. (Photo: Parveen Kumar/HT)

What: Lived-in Skin: Textile as Armour as Memory – Works of Sabeen Omar, Meenakshi Nihalani & Anshu Singh

Where: Latitude 28, B-74, Defence Colony

When: May 29 to June 25

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: Screening of Too Far Away (Zu weit weg; German language film with English subtitles) (Director: Sarah Winkenstette)

Where: Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, 3 Kasturba Gandhi (KG) Marg, Connaught Place (CP)

When: June 2

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) and Janpath (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Beyond Reality ft Badasha – Technology, Psychology & Illusion

Where: Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Auditorium, 24, Pocket C, Nehru Nagar II, Ghaziabad

 
art exhibition htcity delhi noida gurugram event listing culture
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 2 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 2 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.