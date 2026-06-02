HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 2 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Tuesday, June 2 has some amazing events lined up. Those wanting to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture, must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations!
#ArtAttack
What: Lived-in Skin: Textile as Armour as Memory – Works of Sabeen Omar, Meenakshi Nihalani & Anshu Singh
Where: Latitude 28, B-74, Defence Colony
When: May 29 to June 25
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: Screening of Too Far Away (Zu weit weg; German language film with English subtitles) (Director: Sarah Winkenstette)
Where: Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, 3 Kasturba Gandhi (KG) Marg, Connaught Place (CP)
When: June 2
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) and Janpath (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Beyond Reality ft Badasha – Technology, Psychology & Illusion
Where: Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Auditorium, 24, Pocket C, Nehru Nagar II, Ghaziabad
When: June 2 to 14{{/usCountry}}
When: June 2 to 14{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 4pm & 7pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 4pm & 7pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) (Red Line){{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) (Red Line){{/usCountry}}
#TuneIn
#JustForLaughs{{/usCountry}}
#TuneIn
#JustForLaughs{{/usCountry}}
What: Stand-up in Hauz Khas{{/usCountry}}
What: Stand-up in Hauz Khas{{/usCountry}}
Where: Light Room, 12A, Hauz Khas Village{{/usCountry}}
Where: Light Room, 12A, Hauz Khas Village{{/usCountry}}
When: June 2{{/usCountry}}
When: June 2{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 6.55pm & 8.25pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 6.55pm & 8.25pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line) & Hauz Khas (Yellow & Pink Lines){{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line) & Hauz Khas (Yellow & Pink Lines){{/usCountry}}
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction{{/usCountry}}
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction{{/usCountry}}