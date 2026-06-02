HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 2 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack Gram it: Haryana Police has got 312 Emergency Response Vehicles (ERVs). These began their ride from Sector 29, near Leisure Valley Park in Gurugram. The fleet comprises 310 motorcycles and two Honda Elevate vehicles; aimed at strengthening the emergency response and enhancing public safety. (Photo: Parveen Kumar/HT)

What: Lived-in Skin: Textile as Armour as Memory – Works of Sabeen Omar, Meenakshi Nihalani & Anshu Singh

Where: Latitude 28, B-74, Defence Colony

When: May 29 to June 25

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)

#CineCall What: Screening of Too Far Away (Zu weit weg; German language film with English subtitles) (Director: Sarah Winkenstette)

Where: Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, 3 Kasturba Gandhi (KG) Marg, Connaught Place (CP)

When: June 2

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) and Janpath (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Beyond Reality ft Badasha – Technology, Psychology & Illusion

Where: Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Auditorium, 24, Pocket C, Nehru Nagar II, Ghaziabad

When: June 2 to 14

Timing: 4pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) (Red Line)

#TuneIn

#JustForLaughs What: Stand-up in Hauz Khas

Where: Light Room, 12A, Hauz Khas Village

When: June 2

Timing: 6.55pm & 8.25pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line) & Hauz Khas (Yellow & Pink Lines)

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