Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 2 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Tuesday, June 2 has some amazing events lined up. Those wanting to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture, must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations!

    Published on: Jun 02, 2026 6:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    #ArtAttack

    Gram it: Haryana Police has got 312 Emergency Response Vehicles (ERVs). These began their ride from Sector 29, near Leisure Valley Park in Gurugram. The fleet comprises 310 motorcycles and two Honda Elevate vehicles; aimed at strengthening the emergency response and enhancing public safety. (Photo: Parveen Kumar/HT)
    Gram it: Haryana Police has got 312 Emergency Response Vehicles (ERVs). These began their ride from Sector 29, near Leisure Valley Park in Gurugram. The fleet comprises 310 motorcycles and two Honda Elevate vehicles; aimed at strengthening the emergency response and enhancing public safety. (Photo: Parveen Kumar/HT)

    What: Lived-in Skin: Textile as Armour as Memory – Works of Sabeen Omar, Meenakshi Nihalani & Anshu Singh

    Where: Latitude 28, B-74, Defence Colony

    When: May 29 to June 25

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)

    #CineCall

    What: Screening of Too Far Away (Zu weit weg; German language film with English subtitles) (Director: Sarah Winkenstette)

    Where: Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, 3 Kasturba Gandhi (KG) Marg, Connaught Place (CP)

    When: June 2

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) and Janpath (Violet Line)

    #Staged

    What: Beyond Reality ft Badasha – Technology, Psychology & Illusion

    Where: Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Auditorium, 24, Pocket C, Nehru Nagar II, Ghaziabad

    When: June 2 to 14

    Timing: 4pm & 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) (Red Line)

    #TuneIn

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Stand-up in Hauz Khas

    Where: Light Room, 12A, Hauz Khas Village

    When: June 2

    Timing: 6.55pm & 8.25pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line) & Hauz Khas (Yellow & Pink Lines)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On June 2 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On June 2 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes