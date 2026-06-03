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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 3 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Wednesday, June 3 has some amazing events lined up. Those wanting to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture, must check out HTCity Delhi Junction's recommendations

    Published on: Jun 03, 2026 12:01 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #ArtAttack

    What: When Objects Speak – Artworks of Anjaneyulu G and Vipul Rathod

    Gram it: On World Bicycle Day, today, a lensman spots a rider cycling under an overcast sky in the Millennium City. Lending a picturesque touch to the skies is the beautiful sunrise. (Photo: PTI )
    Gram it: On World Bicycle Day, today, a lensman spots a rider cycling under an overcast sky in the Millennium City. Lending a picturesque touch to the skies is the beautiful sunrise. (Photo: PTI )

    Where: Art Alive Gallery, S-221 Panchsheel Park

    When: May 30 to July 3

    Timing: 11am-7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Panchsheel Park (Magenta Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Authorless Horizons: AI, Authorship, and the Emerging Creative Ecosystem

    Where: Seminar Halls, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg

    When: June 2 and 3

    Timing: 10am to 4pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #PlayDate

    What: Workshop | Art of Japanese Bento

    Where: Conscious Coffee Cravings, Powerhouse Building, 30, Hauz Khas Village

    When: June 3

    Timing: 1.15pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

    #TuneIn

    What: Sufi Night ft. Usool

    Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida

    When: June 3

    Timing: 9pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Hideout Originals Ft. Aashish Solanki, Swati Sachdeva & Rohit Singh

    Where: Hideout Comedy Club, 1 PVR Anupam Complex, Saket

    When: June 3

    Timing: 7pm & 9pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On June 3 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On June 3 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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