HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 11
The day of March 11 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!
#CineCall
What: Habitat International Film Festival | Club Zero
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 11
Timing: 2pm
Entry: www.habitatworld.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Full Cover Mondays ft Rahul Dua & Swati Sachdeva
Where: Depot 48, M9, Greater Kailash II
When: March 11
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#ArtAttack
What: The Winds of Change
Where: Kalamkar Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: March 7 to 11
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Musical Concert ft Siddharth De
Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15 Part 2, Gurugram
When: March 11
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.thepianoman.in
Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Bonanza 2024
Where: Nature Bazaar, Andheria Modh, Chhattarpur
When: March 7 to 18
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: ₹40
Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)