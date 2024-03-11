 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 11 - Hindustan Times
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 11

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 11

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 11, 2024 06:00 AM IST

The day of March 11 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!

#CineCall

What: Habitat International Film Festival | Club Zero

Catch It Live on March 11

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 11

Timing: 2pm

Entry: www.habitatworld.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Full Cover Mondays ft Rahul Dua & Swati Sachdeva

Where: Depot 48, M9, Greater Kailash II

When: March 11

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#ArtAttack

What: The Winds of Change

Where: Kalamkar Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: March 7 to 11

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Musical Concert ft Siddharth De

Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15 Part 2, Gurugram

When: March 11

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Bonanza 2024

Where: Nature Bazaar, Andheria Modh, Chhattarpur

When: March 7 to 18

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: 40

Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

© 2024 HindustanTimes
