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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 21 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Saturday, March 21 offers loads for those wanting to explore Delhi-NCR's art, culture & nightlife. Read on to know what HT City Delhi Junction recommends you!

    Published on: Mar 21, 2026 6:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #CineCall

    What: Habitat International Film Festival (HIFF) | Apám lánya / My Father’s Daughter (Hungary, Slovakia; Director: Lea Podhradská)

    Gram it: An illuminated view of the Jama Masjid as several visitors gathered here to break their fast on Friday. Such was the scene on the last day of Ramzan, which heralds Eid, today. Eid mubarak! (Photo: ANI )
    Gram it: An illuminated view of the Jama Masjid as several visitors gathered here to break their fast on Friday. Such was the scene on the last day of Ramzan, which heralds Eid, today. Eid mubarak! (Photo: ANI )

    Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: March 21

    Timing: 11am

    Entry: Free (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Chandni Raatein – The Band

    Where: Martini's, M3M Urbana Premium, Ramgarh, Sector 67, Gurugram

    When: March 21

    Timing: 7.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55–56 (Rapid Metro)

    #Staged

    What: IHC Collegiate Theatre and Music Festival 2026 | Bulauwa (LSR Dramsoc, Lady Shri Ram College for Women. Director: Ami Kushwaha)

    Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: March 21

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Where does the mind stop and the world begin – Artworks by Shruti Gupta Chandra

    Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

    When: March 18 to 24

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Vivek Samtani Live

    Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

    When: March 21

    Timing: 4pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Maharashtra Saree Exhibition

    Where: New Maharashtra Sadan, Kasturba Gandhi (KG) Marg, Connaught Place (CP)

    When: March 19 to 22

    Timing: 11am to 9pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On March 21 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On March 21 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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