HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 21 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#CineCall
What: Habitat International Film Festival (HIFF) | Apám lánya / My Father’s Daughter (Hungary, Slovakia; Director: Lea Podhradská)
Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 21
Timing: 11am
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Chandni Raatein – The Band
Where: Martini's, M3M Urbana Premium, Ramgarh, Sector 67, Gurugram
When: March 21
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55–56 (Rapid Metro)
#Staged
What: IHC Collegiate Theatre and Music Festival 2026 | Bulauwa (LSR Dramsoc, Lady Shri Ram College for Women. Director: Ami Kushwaha)
Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 21
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Where does the mind stop and the world begin – Artworks by Shruti Gupta Chandra
Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: March 18 to 24
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Vivek Samtani Live
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida
When: March 21
Timing: 4pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Maharashtra Saree Exhibition
Where: New Maharashtra Sadan, Kasturba Gandhi (KG) Marg, Connaught Place (CP)
When: March 19 to 22
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
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