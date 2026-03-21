HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 21 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 21

Timing: 11am

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Where: Martini's, M3M Urbana Premium, Ramgarh, Sector 67, Gurugram

When: March 21

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55–56 (Rapid Metro)

What: IHC Collegiate Theatre and Music Festival 2026 | Bulauwa (LSR Dramsoc, Lady Shri Ram College for Women. Director: Ami Kushwaha)

Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 21

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Where does the mind stop and the world begin – Artworks by Shruti Gupta Chandra