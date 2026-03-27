HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 27 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#StepUp
What: The Symbiosis of Music and Dance: An illustrated presentation by Madhavi Mudgal
Where: Annexe Lecture Room II, India International Centre, Lodi Estate
When: March 27
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Jahan-E-Khusrau
Where: Purana Qila, Mathura Road
When: March 27 to March 29
Timing: 6pm to 10pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#KhauDelhi
What: Thai Food Court
Where: Royal Thai Embassy, Chanakyapuri
When: March 27 to March 29
Timing: 12pm to 10pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: A Divine Space
Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 27
Timing: 7.30 pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
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