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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 27 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Friday, March 27 offers loads for those wanting to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture. Read on for HTCity Delhi Junction's recommendations!

    Published on: Mar 27, 2026 12:58 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #StepUp

    What: The Symbiosis of Music and Dance: An illustrated presentation by Madhavi Mudgal

    Gram it: People pause to capture cloud-laden skies as a pleasant evening unfolds at Bharat Mandapam. (Photo: Raj K Raj / HT)
    Gram it: People pause to capture cloud-laden skies as a pleasant evening unfolds at Bharat Mandapam. (Photo: Raj K Raj / HT)

    Where: Annexe Lecture Room II, India International Centre, Lodi Estate

    When: March 27

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Jahan-E-Khusrau

    Where: Purana Qila, Mathura Road

    When: March 27 to March 29

    Timing: 6pm to 10pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #KhauDelhi

    What: Thai Food Court

    Where: Royal Thai Embassy, Chanakyapuri

    When: March 27 to March 29

    Timing: 12pm to 10pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

    #StepUp

    What: A Divine Space

    Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: March 27

    Timing: 7.30 pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On March 27 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On March 27 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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