Monday, May 13, 2024
New Delhi
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 13

ByHT Correspondent
May 13, 2024 04:35 AM IST

The day of May 13 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!

#TuneIn

What: Neo Soul ft Dev Taneja

Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Malviya Nagar

When: May 13

TIming: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

 

#ArtAttack

What: Battle Royale

Where: Nature Morte, The Dhan Mill, 100 Feet Road, Chhatarpur

When: May 9 to June 23

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Chhattarpur (Yellow Line)

 

#FleaSpree

What: Special Offer Sale

Where: K-112, Block K, Kirti Nagar

When: May 13 & 14

Timing: 11.30am to 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Kirti Nagar (Blue Line)

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

New Delhi
Monday, May 13, 2024
