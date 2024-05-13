HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 13
May 13, 2024 04:35 AM IST
The day of May 13 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!
#TuneIn
What: Neo Soul ft Dev Taneja
Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Malviya Nagar
When: May 13
TIming: 8.30pm
Entry: www.thepianoman.in
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Battle Royale
Where: Nature Morte, The Dhan Mill, 100 Feet Road, Chhatarpur
When: May 9 to June 23
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Chhattarpur (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Special Offer Sale
Where: K-112, Block K, Kirti Nagar
When: May 13 & 14
Timing: 11.30am to 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Kirti Nagar (Blue Line)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction
