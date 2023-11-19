HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 19

Okay, we know it's India vs Australia face-off today at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. But what about those who don't follow cricket, and are looking for an escape amid the frenzy? Here's help at hand for the latter lot:

#JustForLaughs

Catch It Live on November 19

Stand-up comedian Madhur Virli is best known for his dark humour and unique observations.

What: Madhur Virli Live

Where: Guftagu Cafe, DLF City Court, Sector 25, Gurugram

When: November 19

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

Delhi-based photographer Sanjay Das gives a glimpse of rural Bengal, which he has captured it with his lens.

What: The Red Hibiscus Trail

Where: Living Traditions Centre, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: November 18 to 25

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

Artiste duo Nizami Bandhu are popular for their Sufi renditions as well as their appearance in the Bollywood song, Kun Faya Kun, in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Rockstar (2011).

What: Qawwali ft Nizami Bandhu

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: November 19

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#FleaSpree

Pashmina shawls from Jammu & Kashmir are part of this showcase.

What: WoolFab Exhibition-Cum-Sale

Where: Handloom Haat, 76, Atul Grove Road, Janpath

When: November 17 to 28

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

