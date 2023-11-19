HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 19
The day of November 19 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Okay, we know it's India vs Australia face-off today at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. But what about those who don't follow cricket, and are looking for an escape amid the frenzy? Here's help at hand for the latter lot:
#JustForLaughs
What: Madhur Virli Live
Where: Guftagu Cafe, DLF City Court, Sector 25, Gurugram
When: November 19
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
What: The Red Hibiscus Trail
Where: Living Traditions Centre, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: November 18 to 25
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#TuneIn
What: Qawwali ft Nizami Bandhu
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg
When: November 19
Timing: 6.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#FleaSpree
What: WoolFab Exhibition-Cum-Sale
Where: Handloom Haat, 76, Atul Grove Road, Janpath
When: November 17 to 28
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
Entry: Free