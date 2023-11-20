HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 20

A dose of laughter with a pinch of art and an ounce of culture is all that you need as the medicine to get over the disappointment from Sunday's World Cup finale. Add to that a dash of music, and here's a perfect recipe to cure the Monday blues:

#JustForLaughs

Catch It Live on November 20

Comedian Jaspreet Singh's stand-up act, With Love, Jaspreet is a show about connecting hearts.

What: With Love, Jaspreet

Where: Auro Kitchen & Bar, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place Market, Hauz Khas

When: November 20

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

Artist Seema Kohli's painting, titled Striding Together, is created using acrylic and ink on canvas with 24 carat gold and silver leaf.

What: Cut From The Same Cloth

Where: Gallerie Nvya, 101-103, Square One Designer Arcade, C-2, Saket District Centre

When: Oct 30 to Nov 24

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

Delhi-based singer-songwriter Harsh Barar writes and sings in both English and Hindi.

What: Singer-Songwriter Mondays ft Harsh Barar

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Commercial Complex, B 6/7-22, Safdarjung Enclave

When: November 20

Timing: 8.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

#StepUp

Odissi dancer Arunima Ghosh will artistically mirror the rich tapestry of Sringara Rasa during this performance.

What: Rasa Vilasa

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 20

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

