HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 23
The day of November 23 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
No matter whether the weekend gets closer or not, the cultural scene of Delhi always stays exciting. Don't believe us? Check out all that's happening today:
#ArtAttack
What: EcoInnovations – Transforming Waste into Wonders
Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 23 to December 3
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#JustForLaughs
What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft Ravi Gupta
Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Hazipur, Sector 104, Noida
When: November 23
Timing: 8.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: NSEZ (Aqua Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#TuneIn
What: Varinder Brar Live
Where: SOHO Club, Hotel Samrat, Kautilya Marg, Chanakyapuri
When: November 22
Timing: 11.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#FleaSpree
What: Fiber to Silk Fab
Where: International Trade Expo Centre, A-11 Expo Drive, National Highway 24, Sector 62, Noida
When: November 18 to 27
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Electronic City (Blue Line)
Entry: Free