HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 24
The day of November 24 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
This weekend is going to be one helluva ride as the city is abuzz with a lot of amazing events! Here's a glimpse of all that you must catch live in action:
#ArtAttack
What: Luxury Pop-up
Where: Rang Mirage Art Gallery, A-58, Central Avenue, Sainik Farms Colony, Sainik Farm
When: November 24 to 26
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#JustForLaughs
What: Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai ft Harsh Gujral
Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka
When: November 24
Timing: 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#TuneIn
What: An Evening of Cine Concert
Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
When: November 24
Timing: 6.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#Staged
What: Cultural Kaarva'n Virasat | Majaz Zinda Hai
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 24
Timing: 3.15pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#CineCall
What: Shatranj Ke Khilari
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 24
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free