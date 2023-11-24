Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 24

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 24

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 24, 2023 09:06 AM IST

The day of November 24 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

This weekend is going to be one helluva ride as the city is abuzz with a lot of amazing events! Here's a glimpse of all that you must catch live in action:

#ArtAttack

Catch It Live on November 24
An artwork displayed as part of the luxury showcase at Rang Mirage Art Gallery.

What: Luxury Pop-up

Where: Rang Mirage Art Gallery, A-58, Central Avenue, Sainik Farms Colony, Sainik Farm

When: November 24 to 26

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

Comedian Harsh Gujral's jokes are inspired from his life experiences.

What: Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai ft Harsh Gujral

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: November 24

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#TuneIn

Musicians Robert Piéchaud (pianist) and Stan de Nussac (multi-instrumentalist) will be performing at this event. (Photo: Alejandro Guerrero)

What: An Evening of Cine Concert

Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

When: November 24

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#Staged

Directed by Salima Raza, this play by D for Drama theatre group will be performed for the first time in Delhi at Jashn-e-Adab's Cultural Kaarva'n Virasat.

What: Cultural Kaarva'n Virasat | Majaz Zinda Hai

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 24

Timing: 3.15pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#CineCall

Directed by Satyajit Ray, this 1977 film is set in the then Avadh, and stars ace actors Sanjeev Kumar, Saeed Jaffrey, Shabana Azmi and Farida Jalal among others.

What: Shatranj Ke Khilari

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 24

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

Topics
listing event delhi art exhibition music film
