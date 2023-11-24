HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 24

This weekend is going to be one helluva ride as the city is abuzz with a lot of amazing events! Here's a glimpse of all that you must catch live in action:

#ArtAttack

Catch It Live on November 24

An artwork displayed as part of the luxury showcase at Rang Mirage Art Gallery.

What: Luxury Pop-up

Where: Rang Mirage Art Gallery, A-58, Central Avenue, Sainik Farms Colony, Sainik Farm

When: November 24 to 26

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

Comedian Harsh Gujral's jokes are inspired from his life experiences.

What: Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai ft Harsh Gujral

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: November 24

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#TuneIn

Musicians Robert Piéchaud (pianist) and Stan de Nussac (multi-instrumentalist) will be performing at this event. (Photo: Alejandro Guerrero)

What: An Evening of Cine Concert

Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

When: November 24

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#Staged

Directed by Salima Raza, this play by D for Drama theatre group will be performed for the first time in Delhi at Jashn-e-Adab's Cultural Kaarva'n Virasat.

What: Cultural Kaarva'n Virasat | Majaz Zinda Hai

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 24

Timing: 3.15pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#CineCall

Directed by Satyajit Ray, this 1977 film is set in the then Avadh, and stars ace actors Sanjeev Kumar, Saeed Jaffrey, Shabana Azmi and Farida Jalal among others.

What: Shatranj Ke Khilari

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 24

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

