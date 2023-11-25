HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 26

Ayushmann Khurrana, Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho! This is what you'd say today Delhiites when you head to The Burrah Project for the actor-singer's band. For the rest of Delhi's art and culture scene, here's all that you must know about:

Catch It Live on November 26

Singers Ayushmann Khurrana, Sunanda Sharma and Jordan Sandhu will be performing on Day 2 for The Burrah Project.

What: The Burrah Project

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Pragati Vihar (Entry: Gate 13)

When: November 26

Timing: 2pm to 10pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jangpura on the Violet Line (Gate 3)

Tickets: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

Bhawna Goel's picture of a family of Brokpa Tribe Aryan village from Ladakh is displayed at this exhibition.

What: Ladakh's Pride

Where: All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society, 1, Rafi Marg

When: November 24 to 30

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Blue Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

Westlife is an Irish pop group known for their songs like Nothings Gonna Change My Life, Tonight and Starlight.

What: Westlife - The Wild Dreams Tour

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Pragati Vihar (Entry: Gate No 2)

When: November 26

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#JustForLaughs

Stand up comic, Jeeya Sethi will perform her new set at this event.

What: Jeeya Tries New Jokes

Where: Happy High, 115, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat

When: November 26

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#Staged

Directed by Aditee Biswas, this play will be performed by Theatre I- Entertainment Trust, as part of Pitara International TYA Festival.

What: Pitara International TYA Festival | Panchtantra Phir Se

Where: National Bal Bhavan, Kotla Road

When: November 26

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#StepUp

Odissi exponent Sonal Mansingh will be performing a production based on the life of saint Meera Bai,

What: Jashn-e-Adab Cultural Kaarva'n Virasat Delhi 2023 | Natya Katha – Meera ft Sonal Mansingh

Where: Fountain Lawn, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 26

Timing: 5pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#FleaSpree

Shopping for the wedding season? Explore this exhibition that offers plenty of options for brides and bridesmaids.

What: Wedding Syrup

Where: Hyatt Regency, Ring Road, Bhikaji Cama Place

When: November 26

Timing: 11am to 5pm

Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)

Entry: Free

#LitTalk

Poet and novelist Jerry Pinto will be in conversation with writer Rakshanda Jalil at this session of Samanvay.

What: IHC Samanvay | Jism: Dard Aur Dawa – Body Representation in Hindi Cinema

Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 26

Timing: 2.15pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

