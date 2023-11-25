Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 26

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 26

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 25, 2023 08:46 PM IST

The day of November 26 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Ayushmann Khurrana, Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho! This is what you'd say today Delhiites when you head to The Burrah Project for the actor-singer's band. For the rest of Delhi's art and culture scene, here's all that you must know about:

Catch It Live on November 26
Singers Ayushmann Khurrana, Sunanda Sharma and Jordan Sandhu will be performing on Day 2 for The Burrah Project.

What: The Burrah Project

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Pragati Vihar (Entry: Gate 13)

When: November 26

Timing: 2pm to 10pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jangpura on the Violet Line (Gate 3)

Tickets: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

Bhawna Goel's picture of a family of Brokpa Tribe Aryan village from Ladakh is displayed at this exhibition.

What: Ladakh's Pride

Where: All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society, 1, Rafi Marg

When: November 24 to 30

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Blue Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

Westlife is an Irish pop group known for their songs like Nothings Gonna Change My Life, Tonight and Starlight.

What: Westlife - The Wild Dreams Tour

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Pragati Vihar (Entry: Gate No 2)

When: November 26

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#JustForLaughs

Stand up comic, Jeeya Sethi will perform her new set at this event.

What: Jeeya Tries New Jokes

Where: Happy High, 115, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat

When: November 26

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#Staged

Directed by Aditee Biswas, this play will be performed by Theatre I- Entertainment Trust, as part of Pitara International TYA Festival.

What: Pitara International TYA Festival | Panchtantra Phir Se

Where: National Bal Bhavan, Kotla Road

When: November 26

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#StepUp

Odissi exponent Sonal Mansingh will be performing a production based on the life of saint Meera Bai,

What: Jashn-e-Adab Cultural Kaarva'n Virasat Delhi 2023 | Natya Katha – Meera ft Sonal Mansingh

Where: Fountain Lawn, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 26

Timing: 5pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#FleaSpree

Shopping for the wedding season? Explore this exhibition that offers plenty of options for brides and bridesmaids.

What: Wedding Syrup

Where: Hyatt Regency, Ring Road, Bhikaji Cama Place

When: November 26

Timing: 11am to 5pm

Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)

Entry: Free

#LitTalk

Poet and novelist Jerry Pinto will be in conversation with writer Rakshanda Jalil at this session of Samanvay.

What: IHC Samanvay | Jism: Dard Aur Dawa – Body Representation in Hindi Cinema

Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 26

Timing: 2.15pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
listing event delhi art exhibition music ayushmann khurrana hindi hindi literature theatre ladakh jawaharlal nehru stadium
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP