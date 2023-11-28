HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 29

Get rid of your mid-week woes and let this Wednesday be a happening one with these events in the city:

#TuneIn

Catch It Live on November 29

Sameer Wadhawan is the founder and lead vocalist of the band, Aqida.

What: Aqida Live

Where: Studio XO, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: November 29

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

Madan Meena's artworks showcase Kota-Bundi style on fabric.

What: Nayika

Where: Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg

When: November 25 to December 4

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

Comedian Gaurav Kapoor incorporates various facets of Delhi life in his stand-up.

What: Chaman Chatora ft Gaurav Kapoor

Where: Select CityWalk, A3, Saket District Centre, Sector 6, Pushp Vihar

When: November 29

Timing: 7.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#StepUp

Rani Khanum will perform a Kathak recital today evening.

What: Ruhaniyat – An Evening of Sufi Qalam & Raqs

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 29

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#Staged

Directed by Neel Sengupta, the play Exit Wounds will be staged as part of the Sanhita Manch Theatre Festival '23.

What: Sanhita Manch Theatre Festival '23 | Exit Wounds

Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 29

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Directed by Choi Hyungoh, this play will be performed by Minduelle Theatre group at the Pitara Theatre TYA Festival.

What: Pitara Theatre TYA Festival | Pouch of Song

Where: National Bal Bhavan, Kotla Road

When: November 29

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#FleaSpree

This lifestyle exhibition has a plenty of fashion and decor items to shop for winter.

What: London Market Christmas & Winter Edit

Where: Sunder Nursery, Bharat Scouts & Guides Marg, Sunder Nagar

When: November 29

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#LitTalk

What: Aaj Kavita

Where: Annexe Lecture Room II, India International Centre, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: November 29

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

