HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 3

Weekend is knocking on the door, but let's not wait for it to enjoy what life has in store today. Here's why we say so:

#ArtAttack

Catch It Live on November 3

Artist Gouri Shankar Mukherjee's solo exhibition has canvases that will entice the viewers.

What: Sensations - 52 Fridays in Love

Where: All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society, 1, Rafi Marg

When: November 3 to 9

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

Jaipur-based singer Tushar Modi is popular for his version of Farhan Akhtar's Tum Ho Toh (2008).

What: Tushar Modi Live

Where: Studio XO, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: November 3

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#JustForLaughs

Pratyush Chaubey's YouTube bio describes him as a frustrated software engineer from a small town.

What: Pratyush Chaubey Live

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: November 3

Timing: 8.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#Staged

What: Naagmandal

Where: Shri Ram Centre For Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: November 3

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#FleaSpree

To-be brides and bridesmaids in Delhi-NCR must not miss this fashion and lifestyle exhibition.

What: Wedding Syrup - Festive & Wedding Exhibition

Where: Hotel Crowne Plaza, Swarn Jayanti Park, Sector 10, Rohini

When: November 3

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Rithala (Red Line)

Entry: Free

