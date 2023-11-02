HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 3
The day of November 3 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Weekend is knocking on the door, but let's not wait for it to enjoy what life has in store today. Here's why we say so:
#ArtAttack
What: Sensations - 52 Fridays in Love
Where: All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society, 1, Rafi Marg
When: November 3 to 9
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#TuneIn
What: Tushar Modi Live
Where: Studio XO, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: November 3
Timing: 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#JustForLaughs
What: Pratyush Chaubey Live
Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka
When: November 3
Timing: 8.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#Staged
What: Naagmandal
Where: Shri Ram Centre For Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: November 3
Timing: 6.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#FleaSpree
What: Wedding Syrup - Festive & Wedding Exhibition
Where: Hotel Crowne Plaza, Swarn Jayanti Park, Sector 10, Rohini
When: November 3
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Rithala (Red Line)
Entry: Free