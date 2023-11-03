HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 4

Kudi Saturday-Saturday kehndi rendi hai is totally true since it's time to attend Punjabi-kudi Jasleen Royal's performance in the Capital. And alongside there's much more to explore if you are wondering how to make this Saturday happening!

#ArtAttack

Catch It Live on November 4

Artworks of Ghana-based artist Wilhelmina Quaynor are displayed at this solo exhibition.

What: Incredible India 2

Where: All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society, Rafi Marg

When: November 3 to 9

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Blue Lines)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

Singer Jasleen Royal is presently on her country-wide tour, Heeriye.

What: Jasleen Royal Live

Where: The Plaza, Select Citywalk Mall, Pushp Vihar

When: November 4

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#JustForLaughs

Comic Manik Mahna will be performing his set, Trial & Error.

What: Manik Mahna Live

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: November 4

Timing: 7.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#Staged

The play Sons of Babur, performed by Pierrot’s Troupe, was originally written by politician-writer Salman Khurshid.

What: Sons of Babur

Where: LTG Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: November 4

Timing: 4.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#StepUp

Father-daughter duo Pt Deepak Maharaj and Ragini Maharaj will perform a Kathak choreography at this event.

What: SaMaPa Sangeet Sammelan ft Pt Deepak Maharaj & Ragini Maharaj

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: November 4

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Entry: Free

#FleaSpree

Check out this festival that will have various food stalls alongside an incredible line-up of performing artistes.

What: Boho Bazaar – Diwali Edition

Where: Gate No 2, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Pragati Vihar

When: November 3 to 5

Timing: 12pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: www.insider.in

