HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 4
The day of November 4 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Kudi Saturday-Saturday kehndi rendi hai is totally true since it's time to attend Punjabi-kudi Jasleen Royal's performance in the Capital. And alongside there's much more to explore if you are wondering how to make this Saturday happening!
#ArtAttack
What: Incredible India 2
Where: All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society, Rafi Marg
When: November 3 to 9
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Blue Lines)
Entry: Free
#TuneIn
What: Jasleen Royal Live
Where: The Plaza, Select Citywalk Mall, Pushp Vihar
When: November 4
Timing: 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#JustForLaughs
What: Manik Mahna Live
Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka
When: November 4
Timing: 7.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#Staged
What: Sons of Babur
Where: LTG Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg
When: November 4
Timing: 4.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#StepUp
What: SaMaPa Sangeet Sammelan ft Pt Deepak Maharaj & Ragini Maharaj
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg
When: November 4
Timing: 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
Entry: Free
#FleaSpree
What: Boho Bazaar – Diwali Edition
Where: Gate No 2, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Pragati Vihar
When: November 3 to 5
Timing: 12pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: www.insider.in