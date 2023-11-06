HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 6
The day of November 6 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Who says Monday is only about the blues? It's all about the perception. Try seeing this as the start of one of the most happening weeks in the year. Here's how:
#ArtAttack
What: Samanvay – Harmony In Nature
Where: Main Art Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: November 3 to 8
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#TuneIn
What: Dhrupad Navächär ft Dhrupad Bandhu
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 6
Timing: 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#JustForLaughs
What: Zimmedar ft Pratyush Chaubey
Where: Noida Social, DLF Mall of India, Sector 18
When: November 6
Timing: 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#FleaSpree
What: Morpankhi – Handloom & Handicrafts Exhibition
Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwan Dass Road, Mandi House
When: November 2 to 6
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Line)
Entry: Free
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction