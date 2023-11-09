HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 9

Diwali is almost here and there's alot that you still need to shop. Among other art and culture events in Delhi, we've a shopping suggestion for you too. Check it out:

#ArtAttack

Catch It Live on November 9

This is a solo exhibition of sculpted paintings by Dhanashri Sujit Deshmukh.

What: Can You See A Taste?

Where: Dhoomimal Art Gallery, G-42, Connaught Place

When: Oct 27 to Nov 25

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Yellow & Blue Lines)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

Singer Sahil Sagar will be singing a tribute to Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

What: Rutba Band Live

Where: Home, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj

When: November 9

Timing: 9.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#JustForLaughs

Comedian Gaurav Kapoor incorporates various facets of living in Delhi, in his stand-up and will perform his set, Chaman Chatora as he sets out on a pan-India tour.

What: Chaman Chatora ft Gaurav Kapoor

Where: Studio XO, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: November 9

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#StepUp

A Kathak presentation by dancers of Kalashram Art Institute of Kathak founded by Pt Birju Maharaj.

What: Indian Classical Dances ft Umang

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 9

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#FleaSpree

This event has handloom and handicrafts Diwali decor items on sale.

What: Diwali Utsav

Where: Surajkund Mela Ground, Lakewood City, Surajkund, Faridabad

When: November 3 to 10

Timing: 10.30am to 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Badarpur (Violet Line)

Entry: ₹ ₹50

