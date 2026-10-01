HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 2, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#StepUp
What: Indraprastha Nritya Mahotsav 2026
Where: Purana Qila (Old Fort), Mathura Road, near National Zoological Park and Pragati Maidan
When: October 2 to 4
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#Staged
What: Unmask Theatre Plays 2026 | Park; Ilhaam; Chuhal; Waiting For Godot
Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharag Singh Marg
When: October 2
Timing: 2.30pm, 4pm, 5.30pm & 7.30pm respectively
Entry: Park | Ilhaam | Chuhal | Waiting For Godot
Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Masters in Making: Threads of Continuum (Curator: Anjchita B Nair)
Where: Galerie Romain Rolland, Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
When: October 1 to 10
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Hand Painted Sneaker{{/usCountry}}
What: Workshop | Hand Painted Sneaker{{/usCountry}}
Where: Kenangan Coffee, M-22, M Block Market, Block M, Greater Kailash II
When: October 2
Timing: 3.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Manhar Seth Live
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: October 2
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: National Silk Expo – Karwa Chauth Special
Where: Epicentre, Apparel House, Sector 44, Gurugram
When: October 2 to 5
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction