HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 27

It's finally Friday! And as the weekend mode sets in, here's what you all must know to relax with a dose of culture:

#TuneIn

Catch It Live on October 27

Delhi-based singer, Parth Sharma will perform a Bollywood medley at this event.

What: Parth Sharma Live

Where: Studio XO, First Floor, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: October 27

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

This exhibition of terracotta sculptures is from Sanskriti Museum of Indian Terracotta.

What: Stories from the Earth – Terracotta Narratives

Where: King Memorial Plaza, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 27 to November 2

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

Comedian Vipul Goyal's instances from his married life act as inspiration for his jokes and punchlines.

What: Vipul Goyal Unleashed

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: October 27

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#CineCall

The General is a 1926 American silent film released by United Artists. It was inspired by the Great Locomotive Chase.

What: The General

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 27

Timing: 8.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#FleaSpree

This exhibition is a one-stop-shop for all the to-be brides and bridesmaids.

What: Diwali Special – Sutraa Exhibition

Where: The Ashok, 50, Niti Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

When: October 27 & 28

Timing: 10am to 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

