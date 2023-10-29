HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 29

It's Sunday! Let's equate it to be a funday with the most exciting events happening in Delhi:

#Petstagram

Catch It Live on October 29

Free grooming sessions will be available for your doggo at this party.

What: Pre-Party Doggo Edition

Where: Taj Vivanta, Shooting Range Road, Surajkund

When: October 29

Timing: 12pm to 3pm

Nearest Metro Station: Badarpur (Violet Line)

Entry: www.petfed.org

#TuneIn

The Los Angeles-based record digger, DeepMe is recognised for her upbeat DJ sets.

What: DeepMe Live

Where: Diablo, H-05, 12, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli

When: October 29

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

This is a solo exhibition by artist Sharmila Thapar.

What: Colourswipes

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 28 to 31

Timing: 10.30am to 7.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

Delhi-based stand-up comedian Aashish Solanki is the winner of OTT series, Comicstaan 3.

What: Good Boy Better Show ft Aashish Solanki

Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Hazipur, Sector 104, Noida

When: October 29

Timing: 5.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 101 (Aqua Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#Staged

Andha Yug is a poetic play by Dharamvir Bharati and is based on the events of the last day of the Mahabharata war.

What: Andha Yug

Where: Abhimanch, NSD, Bhagwan Das Road

When: October 29

Timing: 3pm & 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#CineCall

Holy Rights is a 2020 Urdu documentary film directed by Farha Khatun on Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan's work on Muslim women's divorce issues.

What: Holy Rights | Urdu with English subtitles | Dir. Farha Khatun

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 29

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: space.kriti@gmail.com

#FleaSpree

This exhibition will offer bridal lehengas and jewellery for the brides-to-be and bridesmaids.

What: The Fairytale'ss - Luxury Wedding Edition

Where: Hyatt Regency, Ring Road, Bhikaji Cama Place

When: October 29

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place

Entry: Free

