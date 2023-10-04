HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 4
#ArtAttack
What: On Wings and The Devil in the Detail
Where: Vadehra Art Gallery, D-53, Defence Colony
On till: October 27
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet and Pink Lines)
Entry: Free
#TuneIn
What: Usool Performing Live
Where: Studio XO Bar, 1st Floor, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: October 4
Timing: 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#JustForLaughs
What: Wednesday Comedy Night ft Daahab Chisti, Shreya Priyam, Pravit Arora & Badal Sharma
Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector-14, Dwarka
When: October 4
Timing: 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#StepUp
What: 22nd Lalitarpan Festival | Dviparna
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 4
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#Staged
What: The Money Opera
Where: The Factory, D149, Okhla Phase III
When: October 4
Timing: 6.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Vihar (Magenta Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#FleaSpree
What: Living Looms of India Handloom Fair
Where: Constitution Club of India, Sansad Marg
When: October 2 to 4
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free