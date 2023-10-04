News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 4

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 4

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 04, 2023 07:57 AM IST

The day of October 4 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

This work by Dutch artist Juul Kraijer is a 7.9 x 7.3 inches canvas featuring sentient beings like birds and butterflies.
This work by Dutch artist Juul Kraijer is a 7.9 x 7.3 inches canvas featuring sentient beings like birds and butterflies.

Keep the blues away even if it's mid-week as there are reasons aplenty to shake up your mundane routine. Thinking how? Here's a whole list:

#ArtAttack

What: On Wings and The Devil in the Detail

Where: Vadehra Art Gallery, D-53, Defence Colony

On till: October 27

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet and Pink Lines)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

Mohit Joshi is the creative brain behind the band, Usool.
Mohit Joshi is the creative brain behind the band, Usool.

What: Usool Performing Live

Where: Studio XO Bar, 1st Floor, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: October 4

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#JustForLaughs

This night of laughter is set with comedians (L to R) Daahab Chisti, Shreya Priyam, Pravit Arora and Badal Sharma.
This night of laughter is set with comedians (L to R) Daahab Chisti, Shreya Priyam, Pravit Arora and Badal Sharma.

What: Wednesday Comedy Night ft Daahab Chisti, Shreya Priyam, Pravit Arora & Badal Sharma

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector-14, Dwarka

When: October 4

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#StepUp

Padmi Shri Shovana Narayan has conceived and curated this event where Bharatanatyam artiste Suhail Bhan will be performing on day 1.
Padmi Shri Shovana Narayan has conceived and curated this event where Bharatanatyam artiste Suhail Bhan will be performing on day 1.

What: 22nd Lalitarpan Festival | Dviparna

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 4

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#Staged

The experimental theatrical production, The Money Opera is directed by Amitesh Grover and presented by Serendipity Arts Foundation.
The experimental theatrical production, The Money Opera is directed by Amitesh Grover and presented by Serendipity Arts Foundation.

What: The Money Opera

Where: The Factory, D149, Okhla Phase III

When: October 4

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Vihar (Magenta Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#FleaSpree

This exhibition, organised by Living Looms of India, has several options in silk and cotton sarees, dupattas and other ethnic wear.
This exhibition, organised by Living Looms of India, has several options in silk and cotton sarees, dupattas and other ethnic wear.

What: Living Looms of India Handloom Fair

Where: Constitution Club of India, Sansad Marg

When: October 2 to 4

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

