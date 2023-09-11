HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on September 11

Monday blues set to kick in? Well, we've all things exciting for you to kick the blues aside!

#JustForLaughs

Catch It Live on September 11

What: Chaman Chatora ft Gaurav Kapoor

Where: Auro Kitchen & Bar, DDA Shopping Complex, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Hauz Khas

When: September 11

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#StepUp

What: Bharatanatyam Recital by Megha Mohan Das

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 11

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#ArtAttack

What: Conversation…Rediscover the Joy

Where: Annexe Art Gallery, India International Centre, 11 Lodi Estate

When: September 6 to 15

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

What: Bolly Night Ft DJ Asad

Where: Home, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj

When: September 10

Timing: 10pm

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow

