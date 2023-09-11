HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on September 11
The day of September 11 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Monday blues set to kick in? Well, we've all things exciting for you to kick the blues aside!
#JustForLaughs
What: Chaman Chatora ft Gaurav Kapoor
Where: Auro Kitchen & Bar, DDA Shopping Complex, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Hauz Khas
When: September 11
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#StepUp
What: Bharatanatyam Recital by Megha Mohan Das
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 11
Timing: 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#ArtAttack
What: Conversation…Rediscover the Joy
Where: Annexe Art Gallery, India International Centre, 11 Lodi Estate
When: September 6 to 15
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#TuneIn
What: Bolly Night Ft DJ Asad
Where: Home, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj
When: September 10
Timing: 10pm
Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow