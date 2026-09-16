HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 16, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack

Gram it: When the clouds decide to play hide-and-seek, the game can get serious. Here’s a group of children making the most of the monsoon at Laxmi Nagar Park in Delhi. The India Meteorological Department has forecast a cloudy sky and very light rain in isolated parts of the city today, mainly from afternoon to evening. (Photo: RAJ K RAJ/HT)

What: Standing on Sacred Ground

Where: Main Hall, Main Building, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: September 14 to 22

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

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#LitTalk

What: World Alzheimer’s Day | The Earlier You Know, The More You Can Do: A Dementia Diagnosis Matters (Speaker: Dr Manjari Tripathi)

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 16

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | Ramayana – Traditional Indian Art

Where: Bagu Mithu, GP - 42, Maurya Enclave, Pitampura

When: September 16

Timing: 3pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Pitampura (Red Line)

#LitTalk

What: 4th Kapila Vatsyayan Memorial Lecture 2026 | I Sing Therefore I am Ft. TM Krishna (vocalist-author)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: September 16

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

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{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) {{/usCountry}}

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#JustForLaughs

What: Trial Standup Comedy Show Ft. Tushar Basra

Where: Laughter Nation Comedy Club, 9A, Second Floor, Hauz Khas Village

When: September 16

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: The Grand Affair – Festive Edit

Where: The Ashok Hotel, 50, Niti Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

When: September 16

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction